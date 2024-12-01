James Van Der Beek Selling ‘Varsity Blues’ Merch to Afford ‘Expensive’ Cancer Treatment Costs

BY: Walker Published 44 mins ago

James Van Der Beek is learning firsthand how out-of-control medical costs can sink a family.

On his Instagram Story on Friday, Van Der Beek shared lookalike jerseys from the 1999 sports movie “Varsity Blues,” promoting the products and writing “Order one and get a signed one in time for Christmas.” He told his 1.6 million followers on the platform that “#cancerisexpensive.”

He previously noted on his Instagram page on Nov. 22 that “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).” The limited-edition jerseys have the No. 4 like his character, Jonathan “Mox” Moxon. The actor is selling $80 autographed jerseys and unsigned jerseys for $40.

Advertisement

In early November, he told People magazine he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

“I have colorectal cancer,” Van Der Beek told the magazine. “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

In a People article after the initial news, Van Der Beek detailed how a colonoscopy changed the course of his life. Van Der Beek said differences in his bowel movements led him to consider diet changes to cure potential issues. When he didn’t notice a change, the actor scheduled the procedure.

Advertisement

“I thought maybe I needed to stop coffee,” he told People. “Or maybe not put cream in the coffee. But when I cut that out and it didn’t improve, I thought, ‘All right, I better get this checked out.'”

The actor told the outlet he “felt really good coming out of anesthesia” and then his gastroenterologist told Van Der Beek “it was cancer,” saying he “went into shock.” Colorectal cancer, or colon cancer, occurs when polyps, or growths, develop on the inner lining of the colon, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can spread if left untreated.

via: USA Today