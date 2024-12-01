Yung Miami Sparks Dating Rumors with NFL Star Stefon Diggs After Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Split

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Fans are speculating that Yung Miami and Stefon Diggs could be romantically involved after they dined at the same restaurant this weekend.

Over the weekend, the Houston Texans player and the City Girls rapper were seen celebrating his 31st birthday at Carbone Miami.

Miami — born Caresha Brownlee — was photographed exiting the celebrity hotspot with a drink in her hand, while the paparazzi caught Diggs attempting to keep a low profile outside the restaurant.

The Shade Room also obtained a screenshot of the “Act Bad” rapper’s now-deleted Instagram Story, which featured the number “31,” metallic foil fringe and a neon sign that read, “Happy Birthday.”

In September, Miami also attended a Texans home game at the NRG Stadium in Houston and she was recently seen wearing a pair of Diggs’ custom signature ASICS sneakers.

Page Six has reached out to reps for both Diggs and Miami but did not immediately hear back.

Prior to the romance rumors with the wide receiver, Miami was in a high-profile relationship with Combs, 55.

The “Take Yo Man” rapper, 30, began an open relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder in 2022.

During their time together, Combs welcomed his seventh child, a baby girl named Love, with Dana Tran.

It is unknown exactly when Miami and the dad of seven called it quits, but things seemed to fizzle out after she was mentioned in Combs’ mounting legal issues.

