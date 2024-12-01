Home > NEWS

Yung Miami Sparks Dating Rumors with NFL Star Stefon Diggs After Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Split

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Fans are speculating that Yung Miami and Stefon Diggs could be romantically involved after they dined at the same restaurant this weekend.

Over the weekend, the Houston Texans player and the City Girls rapper were seen celebrating his 31st birthday at Carbone Miami.

Miami — born Caresha Brownlee — was photographed exiting the celebrity hotspot with a drink in her hand, while the paparazzi caught Diggs attempting to keep a low profile outside the restaurant.

Advertisement

The Shade Room also obtained a screenshot of the “Act Bad” rapper’s now-deleted Instagram Story, which featured the number “31,” metallic foil fringe and a neon sign that read, “Happy Birthday.”

In September, Miami also attended a Texans home game at the NRG Stadium in Houston and she was recently seen wearing a pair of Diggs’ custom signature ASICS sneakers.

Page Six has reached out to reps for both Diggs and Miami but did not immediately hear back.

Advertisement

Prior to the romance rumors with the wide receiver, Miami was in a high-profile relationship with Combs, 55.

The “Take Yo Man” rapper, 30, began an open relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder in 2022.

During their time together, Combs welcomed his seventh child, a baby girl named Love, with Dana Tran.

It is unknown exactly when Miami and the dad of seven called it quits, but things seemed to fizzle out after she was mentioned in Combs’ mounting legal issues.

Advertisement

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Solange & Tina Knowles Celebrate the Holidays in Festive Gucci Campaign

By: Walker
NEWS

Justin Timberlake Has Been Forced To Cancel Another ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ Show Due To Back Injury

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Wicked’ Becomes Highest Grossing Movie Based On Broadway Musical At Domestic Box Office

By: Walker
NEWS

Uncle Luke Slams Drake, Calls Him Soft After Filing Legal Petitions Against UMG And Kendrick Lamar [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

James Van Der Beek Selling ‘Varsity Blues’ Merch to Afford ‘Expensive’ Cancer Treatment Costs

By: Walker
NEWS

Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin and Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric Engaged After More Than 3 Years of Dating

By: Walker
NEWS

Halle Berry’s Custody Battle With Ex Olivier Martinez Takes New Turn as Actress Accuses Him of Conspiring With Longtime Nanny to Issue ‘False Reports’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being an ‘Uncomfortable’ Workaholic Who Can’t Relax — After Her ‘Boyfriend’ Akala Shuts Down Romance Rumors

By: Walker
NEWS

Tiffany Haddish Jokes About DUI at Same Event She Was Arrested After Last Year

By: Walker
NEWS

Chlöe Bailey Denies Claim She’s Shooting Her Shot at Kendrick Lamar After Revealing Childhood Crush

By: Walker