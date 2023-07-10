Winnie Harlow Avoids Usher Controversy By Sitting In Kyle Kuzma’s Lap [Photos + Video]

Recently, there’s been a ton of chatter online about a recent controversy surrounding Usher’s Vegas residency.

Winnie Harlow ensured she wouldn’t end up in a similar situation as Keke Palmer and her baby daddy did recently, when she hopped in her boyfriend and NBA star Kyle Kuzma’s lap when Usher walked by her during his recent Las Vegas residency show.

On Saturday night, footage from the concert showed the Confessions singer doing his usual routine where he walks amongst the crowd and sings to the women in attendance. He had spotted Harlow and began to make his way to her right when she caught on and sat in Kuzma’s lap.

Usher couldn’t help but laugh at the situation and said, “Ok, you chose,” before he continued singing “There Goes My Baby.” Harlow has clearly been paying attention to all the Usher news lately as she shared the hilarious moment on her Instagram page with a caption claiming she figured out the secret to the singer’s shows.

“Figured out the secret to the Usher concert.. sit in your mans lap Mamas “He said ‘She Chose!!!’ Okayyyy,” she wrote.

Before the show, Harlow and Kuzma joked about Usher making a move on the model during the show. According to a conversation they had on the popular new app Threads, Kuzma warned his girlfriend to cover up after she announced they were going to Usher’s show.

“Ouuu so! We in Vegas bout to see Usher tonight, I’m EXCITED ,” Harlow wrote, prompting to jokingly respond by commenting, “Cover up.”

Harlow replied, “Lol NEVERRRRR.”

Kuz also responded to the viral moment under a Shade Room post, writing, “Control your households kings” followed by three laughing emojis.

This whole Usher fiasco started after Keke Palmer wore an outfit to one of his shows that angered Darius Jackson, her boyfriend and the father of her baby boy. The situation didn’t look any better for Jackson when Usher started serenading Palmer during the show.

Jackson hopped on Twitter and dragged Palmer for her outfit choice and reminded her that she’s a mother. Social media caught wind of his comments and proceeded to make him, Palmer, and Usher the latest trend on social media with memes and various jokes, including one from Boosie Badazz claiming, “AT THIS POINT USHER ON A ‘TAKE YOUR GIRL TOUR’ lol.”

AT THIS POINT USHER ON A “TAKE YOUR GIRL TOUR “ lol — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 9, 2023

