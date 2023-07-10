T.I. Set to Make Televised Stand-Up Comedy Debut In 'Comic View' Reboot

T.I. has officially added “comedian” to his resume, making his televised stand-up debut in Kevin Hart‘s upcoming Comic View reboot.

via: BET

In early 2022, rapper T.I. stunned his fans with a surprising announcement: he was venturing into the comedy world. Fast forward a year, and the crowned king of trap music is preparing to make his highly-anticipated television debut as a stand-up comedian. This exciting milestone will be part of Kevin Hart’s upcoming Comic View reboot.

Filming for the series took place over the weekend at Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV as part of the Night School star’s 44th birthday celebration and wrapped up on Sunday, July 9. Veteran comedian and actor Mike Epps hosted a slew of comedians including Rubber Band Man, D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb, Tommy Davidson, and Taccara Williams who all made appearances.

Hart spoke about reviving the classic series during an interview with Variety telling the outlet, “I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music, and culture.”

The comedian noted, “Having hosted ‘Comic View’ in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”

Comic View premiered in 1992 and remained on air until 2008. It briefly resurfaced in 2014, treating audiences to a fresh set of episodes, only to go off air once more. Throughout its run, the show boasted an impressive lineup of hosts, featuring renowned comedians such as D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer, Bruce Bruce, Rickey Smiley, and Sommore.

A release date for Hart’s Comic View reboot has yet to be announced, however fans can expect to watch it sometime late this year only on BET.