Will Smith Used To Beg Michael Jordan For New Kicks During “Fresh Prince” Run [Video]

Will Smith has had a legendary career in the entertainment industry. Of course, he has gone through a considerable amount of controversy this year. However, he is now looking to turn the corner and get his career completely back on track. It will be a long road, although he seems to be prepared for it. When you look back on Smith’s career, you have to mention the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which was a staple of the early 90s. It was an immensely popular show, and his character was iconic. In fact, his character was known for wearing some incredible Air Jordan sneakers, including the Air Jordan 5 “Grape” colorway.

via: Vibe

Will Smith stayed in the latest Air Jordans during his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air days, and he’s revealed his secret. During a sitdown with SHOWTIME’s All The Smoke podcast, Will was asked about his character’s fashion forward aesthetic and the array of Air Jordans to complete every fit.

After Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson credited Smith with being “the culture” in the 90s, the acclaimed thespian spoke about how he made that possible, revealing he begged Michael Jordan to send him the newest kicks for the show.

“I was living the culture. I was literally calling Jordan like, ‘Mike, please, please don’t give them to nobody. Let me be the first person, I gotta be the first person to wear it’. And he was like ‘Man, I don’t run that,’” Smith said, laughing at the memory.

And while it seemed that Smith had to beg for a new pair for the show in the 90s, he probably wouldn’t have an issue these days. Due to the impact of Fresh Prince, the Jordan Brand would pay homage to Will and his Fresh Prince persona with a couple of Air Jordan 5 “Bel-Air” colorways that represent the main character’s colorful and expressive style.