Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back After Donald Trump Calls Her ‘Filthy Dirty,’ Gets Backup from Kimmel [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 18 mins ago

Whoopi decided clap all the way back with: “How dumb are you?” The View moderator said, while her cohosts — who walked out to Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” — also reacted to Trump’s criticism of Goldberg and the daytime talk show following Kamala Harris’ appearance.

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Donald Trump after he ranted about her and The View at recent rallies.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, the comedian and her cohosts — Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar — addressed Trump’s comments he made about the show and Goldberg, in particular, after he called the EGOT-winner “filthy dirty,” “disgusting,” and “demented,” and slammed her cohosts as “dumb.”

To kick off the show, the ladies walked out to “Dirrty” by Christina Aguilera, with Goldberg sharing that the song choice was intentional.

“So, we walked out to ‘Dirrty’ by Christina Aguilera, because it’s one of the words that You-Know-Who used when he was talking about me, in particular, but he was talking about us at his rallies,” she began.

“And he spent two separate rallies ranting about Tuesday’s interview with Kamala Harris,” she added with a laugh.

The View played clips of Trump trashing Goldberg and the daytime talk show during two rallies on Wednesday.

Trump first criticized Hostin after showing a snippet of her asking Harris a question from the Vice President’s appearance on The View earlier this week.

“I think the other one asking the questions are dumber than Kamala,” Trump said of Hostin. “She’s a dummy. I watched her over the years. That is one dumb woman.”

He later went on to call The View “stupid,” saying it has “really dumb people,” before he came after Goldberg in particular.

“She made some movie on basketball. This is before I ran for politics. She said, ‘Ah, you’re so great. If you ever ran for president, you’d win,'” Trump claimed.

“I did a walk-on for Whoopi Goldberg, now she says, ‘I refuse to mention his name,'” he said, referring to when he made a cameo in Goldberg’s 1996 movie Eddie. “Politics can do strange things to demented people.”

“Now, I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian before this, a long time ago, and I went. I’m not particularly shy about what I hear. Her mouth was so foul. Every word out of her mouth was like, the F-word,” he added. “I was with a group of nice people. We had to leave. She was so filthy dirty, disgusting, half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again. But, she was so dirty, every word was filthy dirty, and then I left. … Oh, what a loser she is.”

Trump: I have hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian Her mouth was so foul, every word out of her mouth was like the F word. I was with a group of nice people. We had to leave. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Oh, what a loser she is pic.twitter.com/Zv1pGXXmXA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Goldberg responded to Trump’s comments — and she didn’t hold back, proudly stating that she “was filthy.”

“I was filthy, and stand on that fact. I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me,” she said as the audience applauded. “I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might’ve continued to play had you not run it into the ground.”

“How dumb are you? You hired me four times,” she claimed, telling Trump and any doubters that they can look it up if they didn’t believe her. “You hired me four times,” she repeated. “And you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?”

Hostin — who is the Senior Legal Correspondent for ABC News — then chimed in, first sharing a “personal legal note.”

“Donald Trump, I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs, and I’m so appreciative,” she said, sarcastically. “Because of people like you, a former prosecutor and legal expert can become a fixture on a show like this, and again I’m so grateful.”

“I may have not spent as much time in a courtroom as you have,” she continued, before telling Trump that he’s welcome to stop by The View and be interviewed by her if “sitting so close to a prosecutor won’t make you nervous.”

After Behar and Haines also shared some thoughts, Goldberg quipped, “You know how dirty I wasn’t? I never grabbed anybody by their genitalia.”

Meanwhile, Griffin — who previously worked as the director of strategic communications under Trump — said she wanted to “do a quick fact check,” noting that the former president has a “filthier mouth” than Goldberg.

“He’s always been triggered by women when they call them out. It’s why he has such a challenge with women in this election,” she said, before claiming that Trump’s rallies aren’t helping him. “The more people hear the crazy, the meanness, the name-calling. They’re just over it. It’s exhausting.”

Goldberg concluded the segment by pointing out a bigger issue with Trump’s attacks on them.

“This is what irritated him, not what’s going on,” she said. “Hurricanes, all kind of stuff going on in our country, but we irritated him to the point where he had to admit he does watch the show, something we all knew. So when you hear people say, ‘I don’t watch that show,’ they’re lying!”

Meanwhile, on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel — who never shies away from a chance to take a dig at Trump — called out the former president for his comments about Goldberg.

The late-night host referenced Trump’s remarks about Goldberg, particularly his talking about the actress’ “filthy” language and his claim that “half the place left” after he “hired” her as a comedian.

“Yeah, just like one of your rallies,” Kimmel said.

“He was probably waiting outside Whoopi’s dressing room to tell her how great she was after the show,” he continued. “But the language thing, that I understand. Because say what you want about Donald Trump; this is a man who does not tolerate profanity or inappropriate language of any kind.”

Kimmel then cut to a clip that featured a complication of videos of Trump using profanity and cursing over the years.

“That’s right, the guy with the porn star is offended by the language,” he said.

via: TooFab