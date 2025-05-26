Hailey Bieber Reportedly Sparks ‘Divorce Party’ Rumors After Massive Blow Out With Kardashian Clan Amid Justin Bieber’s Solo Outing Following His Groveling Apology to Model

BY: LBS STAFF Published 28 seconds ago

Hailey Bieber reportedly went out partying without Justin.

Hailey Bieber has caused new wave of “divorce” rumors after taking center stage in Los Angeles following a string of eyebrow-raising incidents involving her husband, singer Justin Bieber.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 28-year-old beauty enjoyed a night out with friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner, embracing the glitz and glamour of a fashion event on Friday, May 23.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Hailey is clearly cutting ties with Justin and making a point of going on solo outings, but this was such a glamorous party at a time when Justin is also off on his own, everyone thinks she is secretly celebrating their split.”

The soirée, hosted to celebrate a collaboration between Kylie’s apparel brand, Khy, and London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu, provided a perfect backdrop for Hailey to showcase her stunning figure.

Sporting a skintight cream mini dress that accentuated her toned midriff and strong décolletage, Hailey was spotted in good spirits, drink in hand, and mingling with fellow attendees. This was a welcome distraction after a tumultuous week that has many fans speculating about the couple’s marital stability.

Justin, the 31-year-old pop star, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Just days prior to Hailey’s outing, Justin was seen in a bizarre, shirtless jaunt in Beverly Hills, prompting questions about his well-being and state of mind.

This unsettling sight came on the heels of an appearance with former child star Kyle Massey, who has been embroiled in legal troubles himself — facing a felony charge for immoral communication with a minor in 2021.

The stark contrast in their public behaviors has not gone unnoticed, with many fans voicing their concerns about Justin’s mental health and the strain it might place on their relationship.

Justin further stirred controversy by posting a caption on social media in which he revealed he once told Hailey she would “never be on the cover” of Vogue during a heated argument.

His ill-considered comment drew backlash from fans, who expressed their dismay at the negative remark, countering that it’s not just unkind—it’s emblematic of deeper issues.

Calling it a simple jest, Justin later attempted to clarify his intentions, admitting in a now-deleted post.

He wrote: “Yikes I know, so mean,” noting he had felt “disrespected” prior to making the diss.

Justin added: “Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Throughout this media storm, Hailey seems determined to project an image of strength and independence.

She was seen smiling, posing for selfies, and embracing the attention at the fashion event with her fellow A-listers, including Kendall, who wore a sleek black dress and Kylie, who opted for a striking plunging red number.

via: RadarOnline.com