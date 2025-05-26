A-Listers Reportedly ‘Running Scared’ Amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial — ‘They Know Giving Evidence Could Crush Their Careers’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Insiders reportedly said celebs are ‘shaking in their boots’ about being called to testify at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry – and sources claim A-listers fear evidence and testimony presented at trial could mean the end of their careers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced Bad Boy Records founder was notorious for inviting high-profile pals to his “freak offs,” where his accusers claim they were forced into drug-fueled sex marathons to entertain Combs and his big-wig friends.

Now sources claim his former friends are on high alert that they’ll be called as witnesses – and be forced to say under oath what they witnessed at his infamous parties.

Longtime Hollywood fixer Ed Lozzi said: “Celebrities here are running around like rats with the lights turned on.

“A couple have called me with all kinds of excuses for why they were at these events, or were photographed with Combs.

“The sleaze factor at these freak offs was over the top, and it’s all going to be exposed at the trial.”

Sources claimed some of Combs’ pals were even rattled in early May during the jury selection process, when prospective jurors were asked if they knew disgraced rapper Kanye West, Creed star Michael B. Jordan, and Austin Powers icon Michael Myers – fearing their names would come next.

Additional questions potential jurors were asked about their feelings on orgies, group sex, infidelity and domestic violence was also said to shake Combs’ friends, who worried similar questions could implicate them in the same range of vile behavior if they testified.

But the identities of the A-listers concerned about Combs’ trial are the tip of the iceberg.

The list of celebrities who attended Combs’ infamous parties is extensive, including former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Tommy Lee, Howard Stern, and more.

An insider shared: “Many of the stars would leave before the real party began, but many others would stay to watch or partake.”

Another Hollywood publicist spilled: “Many Hollywood stars are shaking in their boots because they may be called in to testify.

“And they realize that what they say could reveal how they’re linked to Diddy – and bury them.”

Just a few weeks into the trial, which is expected to last more than two months, testimony and evidence shared in the courtroom have shocked followers of the case.

Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura took the stand and detailed horrific allegations against Combs.

During the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson detailed the alleged incident in which Combs instructed a male escort to urinate in Ventura’s mouth.

The singer later told officials she “felt like she was choking” during the disturbing act.

Ventura also testified about their relationship, claiming some of their arguments would turn violent and result in “some sort of physical abuse.”

Video footage of Diddy attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway was also played as evidence of the volatile relationship.

via: RadarOnline.com