Actress Reveals Why She Is Trying to Raise $194K to ‘Cryogenically Preserve’ Son’s Body After Suicide

“He deserves a second chance to live the life he wanted,” the woman states, asserting that she and her 13-year-old son, who was allegedly subjected to “relentless” bullying, frequently discussed cryogenics before he ended his own life.

An Australia woman is racing against the clock to raise funds to “cryogenically preserve” her son’s body. The price tag: $300K AUD, or roughly $194,000 in US dollars.

Aussie actress Clare McCann revealed her hopes in a GoFundMe page shared following the death of her 13-year-old son, Atreyu; he allegedly committed suicide. Per McCann, she has just seven days to freeze his body, “or the opportunity for him to live again will be lost forever.” The hope, of course, is that sometime in the future, they’ll be able to medically revive him.

“My 13-year-old son tragically took his own life after months of brutal bullying at a NSW public school,” McCann wrote in her fundraising page, revealing her son’s apparent death by suicide on May 23, “after months of horrific bullying at his public school.”

Saying she “raised the alarm repeatedly” about his alleged bullying, McCann claims “nothing was done … and now, my beautiful boy is gone.”

“We only have one chance left to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days. If we miss this window, we lose the chance for any future revival that science may offer,” she continued, saying her unorthodox plan “is about hope and justice” and “refusing to let my son’s story end in silence.”

Per McCann, the money will go toward “immediate cryopreservation and legal transportation,” medical and legal services and “a trust in [her son’s] name to protect his legacy.” Any overages, she said, will be given to anti-bullying campaigns, legal action “against the institutions that failed him” and support to other families.

“Please help us preserve our beloved Atreyu and give his life the dignity and future that his school stole from him. Share this campaign. Tell his story. And stand with us,” she concluded in her post. “We only have 7 days. Please act now.”

McCann also spoke about her plan with news.com.au, claiming being cryogenically preserved is “what he wanted.”

“About six or seven years ago we started talking about the after life and heaven and I talked to him a little about cryogenics, and he told me he would like to do that,” she claimed. “Over the years we talked about that that’s what we would want to do together, never separate. He deserves a second chance to live the life he wanted.”

Of what possibly awaits them after being frozen, she said the two would “talk about maybe we would be revived in a future so far ahead that humans have the ability to swim under water with extended breathing with the dolphins and the whales, or fly, or live on another planet … we would talk and dream about to so much.”

Opening up about what her son allegedly experienced before his death, she added that the bullying was “just relentless,” recalling how Atreyu “started to withdraw, he wouldn’t speak to me about all the things but I was still advocating for him every day.”

Of her $300,000 AUD goal, she has thus far only raised $7,230, or 2%.

