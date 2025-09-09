BY: DM Published 8 minutes ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif isn’t backing down. The 26-year-old Algerian fighter has filed an appeal against World Boxing’s decision to bar her from competition unless she undergoes mandatory genetic sex testing. Khelif is now taking her fight from the ring to the courtroom — determined to defend her title and her identity.

World Boxing, the sport’s new global governing body, introduced mandatory sex testing for all female-category boxers in May 2025. According to Reuters, the policy requires a genetic test, which screens for the Y chromosome via a PCR swab or blood test, to verify an athlete’s sex before competing. In its announcement, World Boxing explicitly singled out Khelif, stating, “Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at any World Boxing event until [she] undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing’s rules.”

This effectively banned the reigning Olympic welterweight champion from all competitions. However, Khelif isn’t going down without a fight.

Imane Khelif refuses to adhere to genetic testing.

Credit: The Mega Agency

Khelif is appealing because she flatly rejects the implication that her gender is in question. She has consistently asserted that she is female and sees the enforced test as an affront to her dignity. “I am fully qualified to take part in this competition. I’m a woman like any other woman,” Khelif said in 2024, per The Guardian. “I was born a woman, I lived as a woman, I competed as a woman, there’s no doubt about that.”

She believes the ban is baseless, especially given that her documents — birth certificate, passport — confirm her female sex, and she has never identified otherwise. By refusing the genetic test, Khelif is taking a stand on principle. “There’s no doubt that there are enemies of success, and that gives my success a special taste because of these attacks,” she said. The boxer has also explicitly stated she is “not transgender,” pushing back against unfounded rumors on social media.

Privacy and fairness are at the heart of her appeal. Even World Boxing has shown signs of second-guessing its approach. Days after the policy rollout, World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst apologized for naming Khelif in the announcement, admitting that “her privacy should have been protected,” per ESPN. However, the organization did not retract the testing mandate itself.

The impact of a potential policy reversal is huge.

Credit: The Mega Agency

Khelif’s case could set a pivotal precedent, and a successful appeal might spark changes in the boxing world. If the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rules in Khelif’s favor and overturns the ban, World Boxing would face pressure to revise its gender testing policy. Such a decision could invalidate or soften the mandatory PCR sex-test rule, forcing the league to seek alternative, less intrusive ways to ensure fair competition.

A reversal could also encourage more federations and athletes to push back against blanket policies. It might also reassure women athletes that they won’t be unfairly targeted or publicly shamed for their natural biology in the future.

