Olympic Boxing Gold Medalist Imane Khelif Reportedly ‘Names Elon Musk and JK Rowling in Cyberbullying Lawsuit’ — With Lawyer Vowing ‘Trump’s Tweets Will Also Be Probed’ | www.lovebscott.com

Olympic boxing gold medalist reportedly Imane Khelif has sued Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling for alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif took home the gold medal in the women’s 66kg boxing competition at the Paris Olympics – and now she is bringing the fight to Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Khelif, 25, has named the 53-year-old Tesla founder and 59-year-old Harry Potter author in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment”.

Khelif’s attorney Nabil Boudi said: “J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others.”

Boudi added Donald Trump, 78, would be investigated in connection to Khelif’s cyberbullying lawsuit because he also “tweeted” about the female boxer’s gender.

The Olympic champion’s attorney said: “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

Khelif’s lawsuit was also filed against X to “ensure the prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people”.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Khelif’s aggravated cyber harassment lawsuit against Musk, Rowling and X comes shortly after she won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s 66kg boxing competition on Saturday.

Khelif spent most of her time at the 2024 Paris Olympics embroiled in a nasty dispute regarding her gender and eligibility to participate – despite being born female and never identifying as transgender.

She faced a torrent of accusations over her gender after the International Boxing Association claimed Khelif was biologically male because tests – which were not shared – allegedly showed she had XY chromosomes.

The attacks against the Algerian boxer escalated on August 1 after Khelif beat Italian boxer Angela Carini, 25, in 46 seconds.

Musk took to X after the short boxing bout to share a post written by former collegiate swimmer and conservative activist Riley Gaines.

Gaines, 24, wrote: “Men don’t belong in women’s sports.” The SpaceX billionaire responded: “Absolutely.”

Rowling also took to X, adding: “Watch this, then explain why you’re OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment.

“This isn’t sport. From the bullying cheat in red all the way up to the organizers who allowed this to happen, this is men reveling in their power over women.”

Former President Trump, on his platform Truth Social, wrote: “I will keep men out of women’s sports!”

Khelif’s attorney indicated others might also be targeted in his client’s newly filed lawsuit – even if they were not included in the complaint by name.

Boudi told Variety: “What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.

“It could target personalities overseas. The prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech has the possibility to make requests for mutual legal assistance with other countries.”

Logan Paul was another big name who took to social media to attack Khelif after she beat Carini in 46 seconds on August 1.

The influencer-turned-fighter tweeted: “This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before our eyes. A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

Paul, 29, then deleted his post and admitted he “might be guilty of spreading misinformation”.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said it received the complaint filed by Khelif and confirmed an investigation has been launched.

“On Aug. 13, The National Center for the Fight Against Online Hatred contacted the Central Office for the Fight Against Crimes Against Humanity and Hate Crimes to conduct an investigation into the counts of cyber harassment due to gender, public insult because of gender, public incitement to discrimination and public insult because of origin.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Musk, Rowling and Khelif for comment.

via: RadarOnline.com