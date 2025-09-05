BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

Credit: YouTube/The Zeus Network

Juan “Raymond” Harper — better known to the internet as Rolling Ray — left a mark you couldn’t miss. The wheelchair-using entertainer who turned clapbacks into catchphrases and courtroom clips into memes has died at 28, according to TMZ. The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been cited in reporting about his death, and the Zeus Network — where Ray appeared and produced programming — posted a touching tribute to the internet personality.

Ray rose from the D.C. scene into full internet persona status. He first gained widespread attention after reality-TV appearances and viral footage — including “MTV’s Catfish: Trolls” and a now-infamous “Divorce Court” clip — and later became an on-camera presence and executive producer on Zeus Network shows like “Bobby I Love You, Purrr.” Ray also faced frightening health battles. In 2021, his wig caught fire, leaving him with serious burns that required surgery. He publicly shared his struggles with COVID-19, pneumonia, and a severe blood infection that hospitalized him in 2024. Each time, he returned online to tell his story and turn his pain into content.

Ray’s story wasn’t just viral clips and one-liners. He built a career from being unapologetically himself. Here are five moments that helped make Ray a household name—and a hashtag.

1. Catfish: Trolls — the moment a DM feud turned face-to-face

Ray’s rise to national attention started on “MTV’s Catfish: Trolls” in 2018, where on-camera confrontations put his personality on display. On the episode confronting Camyonce, Ray didn’t pull punches — he called out people who clapped back at him online and leaned into the “troll” persona. That appearance introduced him to a TV audience who’d later clip his comebacks into viral soundbites.

2. The Divorce Court clip that became a meme.

A brief courtroom exchange showed Ray’s personality colliding with Judge Lynn Toler’s no-nonsense style. Clips of him addressing the judge and litigants — complete with his cadence and trademark sass — circulated on TikTok and Instagram, often looped with the caption “Miss Toler” or “Miss girl” to mimic his playful courtroom talk.

3. The wig-fire and the public recovery.

This wasn’t a stunt — it was a scare. In January 2021, Ray went viral for a painful reason. He said his wig caught fire, and he posted footage and live updates of the burns and recovery. He took followers into the hospital and asked for prayers. “My wig caught on fire… Burnt my whole skin. Legs, arms, feet, and everything. I love y’all and I want y’all to keep me in y’all prayers,” he said in a video via The Shade Room.

4. Rising from the dead — figuratively.

Ray transitioned from meme subject to reality-TV staple. Zeus Network shows such as “Bobby I Love You, Purrr” and “The Conversation” gave him a recurring place to be himself on camera. His most memorable line, “I just came back from the dead and they told me ‘you’re still not that girl,’” will forever be a classic read.

5. Big Purr

A big part of Ray’s popularity came from language. He popularized the catchphrase ‘purr,’ often written as ‘Big Purr,’ which became a dramatic exclamation in his videos. Netizens acknowledge how a short soundbite kept Ray’s presence in comment threads, remixes, and reaction videos.

What’s your favorite Rolling Ray moment — and do you still quote it today?

