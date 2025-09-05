Exclusive: Alyson Puts Tyson in the Hot Seat in ‘King’s Court’ Sneak Peek [Video]

BY: Denver Sean Published 38 minutes ago

Supermodel Tyson Beckford is once again in the hot seat.

In this exclusive sneak peek from this Sunday’s episode of Bravo’s ‘King’s Court,’ Tyson and Alyson share a candid moment with hosts Holly and Robert.

Alyson presses Tyson on whether his intentions are genuine after overhearing a conversation that left her with doubts.

Check out the clip below.

It looks like Tyson has some explaining to do!

Don’t miss this Sunday’s episode of ‘King’s Court,‘ airing at 9 ET/PT on Bravo!