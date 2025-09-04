Home > FOOD

Cracker Barrel Removes DEI and Pride Webpages Following Logo Controversy

Published 2 hours ago

Storefront sign that reads "Cracker Barrel Old Country Store" featuring the company logo
Photo Credit: Dylan Stewart

The end of summer has not been kind to Cracker Barrel. After a corporate logo change that offended right-wing advocates of the Southern-themed restaurant chain (for some reason), the company went out of its way to appear less welcoming to its LGBTQIA+ demographic and other marginalized communities. As of Aug. 29, 2025, the company has quietly removed its DEI and Pride pages from its website.

Cracker Barrel removes its DEI and Pride webpages.
Couple dancing in front of a Cracker Barrel location featuring the new logo, customers lined up for the store
Photo Credit: Richard B. Levine

According to a CNN report, the company has deleted its Pride page, which once featured resources for LGBTQIA+ groups and displayed its support for Pride organizations. The pre-existing link now redirects to Cracker Barrel’s “Culture and Belonging” page, which speaks in broader terms to inclusivity as opposed to directly mentioning demographics.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson told the outlet, “In connection with the Company’s brand work, we have recently made updates to the Cracker Barrel website, including adding new content and removing out-of-date content. Several months ago, the Company also made changes to our Business Resource Groups that now focus all sponsorships or events on our corporate giving initiatives, addressing food insecurity, supporting community needs through food, and reducing food waste.”

The removal comes mere weeks after the company changed its logo, removing the “Old-Timer” mascot from its signage and replacing it with a more minimalist appearance featuring the brand name. While simplistic corporate logo changes have been a common practice for the past two decades, right-wing influencers viewed the change as an attack from “woke” business practices. The subsequent outrage prompted the company to roll back its new logo on Aug 26, with the largely unprompted removal of its DEI pages following only a few days after.

What this could mean for the company.

Cracker Barrel is far from the only company in 2025 to undo its DEI business practices and LGBTQIA+ support. It may also be poised to face similar consequences to its predecessors. After Target infamously removed its DEI initiatives and significantly reduced its LGBTQIA+ outreach, the company suffered civil rights boycotts and a severe reduction in its foot traffic at its country-wide shopping locations. This was shortly after Target lost over $15.7 billion of its market value in 2024, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Similarly, CNN reports that Cracker Barrel won’t fare much better. Though the company enjoyed a brief uptick in share value amidst its struggling stock price, shares reportedly dropped once again to coincide with its page removals.

For all intents and purposes, Cracker Barrel’s logo change had nothing to do with its DEI and LGBTQIA+ initiatives until right-wing radicals decided to be offended by it. But while the change and subsequent reversal weren’t a political move, removing its diversity pages absolutely was, as the company blatantly tries to appeal to one demographic over the other. Now, the chain may be set to face even more consequences in the coming weeks.

How do you feel about Cracker Barrel’s recent business practices? Let us know in the comments.

