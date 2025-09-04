Home > NEWS

Social Media & Reality TV Personality Rolling Ray Dead at 28, Mother Confirms

Published 8 minutes ago

Rolling Ray, the internet personality and reality star who gave us the viral “purr,” has died.

He was 28.

The news was confirmed by his mother, Shazola Nay, who shared on Facebook:

“my son Ray Ray.. has gone home to be with the Lord.. this is going to be a long road.. Please pray for us.”

Ray’s cousin also posted:

“I am sitting in my room with tears rolling down my cheeks. I am so heartbroken.”

Ray — born Raymond Harper — rose to fame after appearing on MTV’s Catfish: Trolls in 2018. Known for his larger-than-life personality and quick one-liners, he became a staple in internet culture.

Despite living with paralysis since childhood and using a wheelchair, Ray never dimmed his shine.

He battled serious health issues over the years, including burns from a 2021 fire, COVID and pneumonia in 2022, and a blood infection in 2024.

RIP.

