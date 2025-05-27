Diddy Trial’s Most Disturbing, Shocking Claims: Week Three Breakdown

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Testimony resumes following last week’s appearances by Kid Cudi, Cassie Ventura’s mother, her former friend, Diddy’s ex-assistant, a federal agent, hotel management, and an exotic dancer known as “Punisher” on the witness stand.

After taking Monday off for Memorial Day, Week 3 of the trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs kicked off on Tuesday in NYC.

The hip-hop mogul has maintained his innocence against charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, he could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

The first week of testimony was dominated by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018. On the stand, she detailed graphic sexual scenarios, or “freak offs,” with Combs — dropping allegations of drug usage, violence, blackmail, and even rape. Get a full breakdown of her testimony here.

Others on the witness stand included an escort who was allegedly involved in “freak offs,” as well as an agent who detailed what was seized when authorities arrested Combs at a New York City hotel in September 2024, and former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard.

The star witness for Week 2 was Scott Mescudi, professionally known as Kid Cudi, who briefly dated Ventura in 2011, breaking up with her shortly after a car explosion he blames on Combs, as well as alleged threats and fear of violence. He also said he felt “played” by Ventura when she went back to Combs.

Also on the witness stand last week were Cassie’s mother, ex-best friend, and her former makeup artist. A forensics agent for Homeland Security testified what he found on her laptops, while the Special Agent in charge of the raid on Combs’ Miami Beach home testified what they encountered there.

A hotel manager detailed special instructions for Combs’ visits, while two of Combs’ ex-assistants also spoke about their instructions as employees, and a former exotic dancer named “Punisher” detailed his experiences with both Ventura and Combs during “freak offs.”

Week 3, Tuesday

Ex-Assistant Becomes Cassie’s Creative Director

After exiting Combs’ employ as a personal assistant, Capricorn Clark said she agreed to return in a new role as director of marketing for his Sean John women’s line because she would not be in “close proximity” with him. She also, at this time, found herself in 2011 serving as Ventura’s creative director.

On the stand Tuesday, Clark testified that Combs had final approval over everything to do with Ventura, including her physical appearance and any opportunities or offers that came her way.

It was also around this time that both Ventura and Mescudi testified they began their relationship. Mescudi said that he was unaware Ventura was still romantically involved with Combs when their relationship began.

Clark testified she was “very concerned” about Combs discovering Ventura’s relationship with Mescudi. She said that at one point Ventura had texted her asking if they could pick up Mescudi, and she quickly replied for her to delete the message as Combs paid for both of their phones.

She then detailed a frightening encounter with Combs she said happened after he found out. She said he showed up at her house, pounding on her door on December 22, 2011. When she looked out the peephole, she noticed his pants were split so far up the inseam, his underwear was visible.

When she opened the door, Clark testified that Combs was furious and had a gun as he asked her, “Why didn’t you tell me?” She said he then told her to “get dressed, we’re going to kill” Mescudi. “The gun was in his hand.”

When she tried to protest, Clark said he told her, “I don’t give a f–k what you want to do, go get dressed.”

“I had never seen him with a weapon, I had never seen him making me do something like this,” Clark testified, saying this was his first time at her home and he was “livid, furious, mad at me.”

Clark then corroborated Ventura’s testimony that she called Ventura while Combs was inside Mescudi’s house with a security guard. She said she made the call on one of the burner phones she had purchased to try and protect her and Ventura from Combs finding out about the relationship with Mescudi.

According to her testimony, Clark told Ventura that Combs had come to her house with a gun and the to Mescudi’s house to kill him. She testified hearing “he’s in my house?” in the background, at which point Ventura told her she was with Mescudi.

When she found out Mescudi wanted to come confront Combs, Clark said she urged Ventura to keep him away. “Cassie, stop him, he’s going to come get himself killed,” she said, but Ventura said she couldn’t stop him.

After Combs got back in the car, he confronted Clark about who she’d been talking to. Not recognizing Ventura’s burner phone number, he allegedly asked, “B—h, what the f–k is this number?”

On cross-examination, Clark said she declined to speak with arson investigators who reached out to her in 2018 because, “I wanted this whole thing to be over.” Mescudi testified that he believes Combs was behind a molotov cocktail being dropped in his Porsche. Clark testified she never discussed any incident involving Mescudi with Combs.

After the alleged break-in, Clark said Combs told her that she and Ventura that they needed to convince Mescudi not to tell police Combs was involved in the break-in at his house: “If you guys don’t convince him of that, I’ll kill all you.”

She said that she and Ventura went to Combs’ Los Angeles home where he came out in a robe and underwear and “immediately began kicking Cassie.” Clark said that she and a security guard stood by as it happened, with Combs allegedly saying he’d hurt Clark if she tried to stop him.

As the alleged abuse was happening, Clark said she was told by the guard to leave. She testified that as she left the property, she called Ventura’s mother Regina and told her, “He’s beating the s–t out of your daughter. I’m in over my head. Please help her. I can’t call the police, but you can.” Regina purportedly told her she would handle it.

Clark said she reported the kidnapping incident — as she felt he’d kidnapped her to go to Mescudi’s home — and his threats to kill Mescudi and the witnessed beating of Ventura to human resources and Harve Pierre, former president of Bad Boy Records.

According to Clark, Pierre replied, “That’s crazy, but it’s going to be okay.”

As Clark continued her employment with Bad Boy following these incidents, Combs purportedly continued to angrily ask her why she didn’t tell him about Ventura and Mescudi. At one point, she said on the stand, he told her, “I should kill you b—hes, and I should cut her face.”

She estimated she was threatened about 50 times between December 2011 and the following summer. In August 2012, she said she was fired after complaining that Combs was sending her work while on vacation. Clark said she told HR he was mad at her because she “didn’t tell him his girlfriend was cheating on him.”

She was subsequently fired, she testified, for improperly taking vacation. Afterward, she said Combs had one more threat for her, telling, her “that I would never work again, that he would show me that all these people weren’t my friends, that he would make me kill myself.”

In the fall of 2012, she said she received a settlement through Combs’ attorneys over wrongful termination allegations. She did not disclose the amount. She would subsequently return to work as Ventura’s creative director from 2016 until 2018.

Incident That Triggered Ex-Assistant’s Exit

The annual salary for former personal-assistant-turned-director-of-marketing Capricorn Clark’s work as a P.A. was $60,000, during which she testified she was expected to work from 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. with no breaks for food. She said she got about four hours of sleep a night and developed stress-induced alopecia.

She also recalled once receiving an invoice from a human resources rep for Bad Boy that stated she was owed $80,000 for overtime over a three-month period. According to Clark, Combs “ripped up the paper” and never paid her the overtime.

It was the summer of 2006 when she finally reached her breaking point over one weekend at his Miami home. Clark said that she she arrived, he told her that no matter what happened that weekend, “You are not to leave this house.”

He then told her to escort a guest to another location in Miami, which she stated she did. But she stayed there for about an hour, which resulted in a call from Combs asking where she was.

When she returned, Clark said he told her, “See, your problem is you want a life, and you can’t have that here.” He reiterated, per testimony, that she was not to leave the house.

Things escalated immediately the following day when Clark said she told a chef, “I hate it here,” and the chef told Combs. “He immediately looked at me and said, ‘You hate it here?’” she recalled. “And he charged me.”

She testified that Combs pushed her about 30 yards physically while demanding she get out of his house. Eventually, a security guard told Combs to stop, she testified, and told her to pack her belongings. She said she left after this because the physical incident “was crossing my boundary.”

Former Director of Marketing Capricorn Clark Testifies

Another former employee of Combs was the first witness as the third week of testimony kicked off Tuesday morning. Capricorn Clark was mentioned by Mescudi, when he said she seemed “very scared” sitting outside while Combs and his associates were allegedly inside Mescudi’s home.

“She was forced to go along with them over there,” Mescudi testified, saying that Clark was on the phone while in the car outside. Mescudi alleged that Combs broke into his home and moved things around after he found out about his relationship with Ventura.

On the stand, Clark said that her career in the music industry began right after high school, shortly before both parents died, when she worked first for Def Jam, then Suge Knight’s Death Row Records before in August 2004 she started working for Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment.

Clark testified that Combs threatened her life on her very first day after he discovered her work history with Knight, allegedly taking her to Central Park with one of his security guards after 9 p.m.

“He told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and if anything happened, he would have to kill me,” she testified. She said the guard stood by and said nothing. She also said her response was, “We’ll just have to see.”

Clark started as his personal assistant before working her way up to the position of director of marketing and ultimately global brand director by 2008 before her termination in 2012. After that, she said she worked for Ventura as her creative director from 2016 to 2018, which coincided with the end of Ventura’s relationship with Combs.

Clark recalled one instance where Combs allegedly mentioned guns, testifying that it came while she was working as his personal assistant on an elevator after an MTV event that also involved 50 Cent. Combs allegedly said he had an issue with the 50 Cent, at one point retorting, “I don’t do that; I like guns.” She said he sounded very serious.

She detailed another instance where she said she was allegedly threatened, this time accusing her of stealing diamond jewelry on loan from a jeweler. Clark said she’d been assigned to hold it when it came up missing before they arrived at the airport.

As Combs went on to Miami, Clark said she was picked her up from her home the next day and taken to a locked and vacant office space with a man who gave her a lie detector test. She said the man told her if she failed, “they’re going to throw you into the East River.”

For five days she testified she had to return to take this test again, with each session lasting about eight hours. She said she was strapped in at 10 a.m. and wouldn’t finish until 5 or 6 p.m.. Clark said that after each test, the results would be taken for review and she had to keep taking them until Combs finally cleared her after five days and about 40 hours.

Afterward, she was allowed to return to work. Combs never mentioned the tests, she stated, nor did she ever find out if the jewelry was found.

Confirming prior testimony, Clark stated that Combs used the aliases Frank Black or Frank White for travel reservations. It was her responsibility when he traveled to unpack his clothes and shoes. He also traveled with a toiletry bag that contained drugs and a camera box that contained four cameras, a small bottle of baby oil, and a small bottle of lube, according to Clark’s testimony.

She testified witnessing Combs doing ecstasy and molly about once a week, along with prescription medications — sometimes made out to her name and sometimes to his. He also allegedly offered drugs to friends and girlfriends.

This usage increased over time, per Clark’s testimony, with Combs utilizing a man called “One Stop” to provide drugs when he was in Los Angeles. She said the drugs were generally delivered to her or Combs directly.

via: TooFab