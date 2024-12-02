BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

There’s something about hours of self-pleasure that does it for so many. But what about hours of self-pleasure without ever climaxing? Intense! Instead, you’re just experiencing so much sensational pleasure that you enter a euphoric state — mentally and physically.

via GIPHY

If the idea of riding pure sexual waves makes your body tingle, there’s a name for this kind of uninhibited play: gooning.

Advertisement

What Is Gooning?

According to Mashable, “gooning is masturbating for a prolonged period, usually hours, without ever climaxing.” Think edging, but way more intense. And before you ask what’s the difference, edging is the intentional delay or denial of an orgasm; you’re stopping the sexual experience and starting again while gooning is continuous.

While gooning, you will enter a “goon state” or a sense of complete euphoria. How? It’s simply because prolonged pleasure exposure releases endorphins, dopamine, adrenaline, and oxytocin, and those hormones impact your experience. Also, the longer you choose to goon, the bigger your climax will be.

How to Become a ‘Gooner?’

Advertisement

Want to try it? Start by creating a space that feels safe and private. Make sure you have hours to spare and turn off distractions. Put on something that excites you — your favorite porn, erotic audio, or leave it to your partner to tease you. Use your hands, toys, or textured fabrics to play with sensations. Experiment with sound, too. Moan, sigh, or let out guttural groans. Don’t hold back. Gooning is about freedom, so there’s no right or wrong way to do it. Gooning is essentially a one-person job, but you can always add your partner to the mix and allow them to pleasure you for hours.

The key is to lose yourself. Let your face contort naturally; let your body move however it wants. Go cross-eyed if that’s where the pleasure takes you. If you want to go all out, extend your session. Many gooners enjoy the practice for hours without climaxing. It’s not about restraint — it’s about indulgence.

4 Other Ways to Explore Self-Pleasure

Gooning is one of many ways to shake up your solo routine. If you’re curious, try these other pleasure practices to find what speaks to you:

Advertisement

Edging – Building up to the brink of orgasm and holding off for maximum intensity. Sensory Play – Using textures, temperatures, or tools to stimulate your senses. Erotic Hypnosis – Entering a trance-like state guided by arousing audio or visuals. You can even create your own script and play it back to yourself. Tantric Touch – You do not need a partner to try tantric touch. Focus on energy and connection through slow, intentional movements.

Self-pleasure is as varied as you want it to be. Adding gooning to your repertoire offers a chance to explore pleasure in its rawest, most vulnerable form.

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to surrender to pleasure completely, now you know what gooning is and why it’s worth trying. The possibilities are endless, whether you’re indulging in a full-blown gooning session or simply sprinkling in elements of uninhibited joy. Get curious. Get wild. And most importantly — get lost in the moment.

Have you tried gooning? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!