Wendy Williams Reveals Insanely Swollen Feet From Lymphedema [Photos + Video]

Wendy Williams had fans praying for her wellbeing after she shared an update on her battle with Lymphedema.

In the update, Wendy revealed how she’s dealing with the fluid build-up. “My Dr. Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs and understands my disease is not curable, only manageable.”

Wendy urged fans to join Team Wendy Williams for her run/walk to fight lymphatic diseases.

It was in 2019 when Wendy addressed her lymphedema when discussing paparazzi photos of her swollen legs. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine,” Wendy explained at the time, adding, “How dare you talk about the swelling of it all!” The condition occurs when the body is not able to properly drain lymph fluid, which causes swelling. It usually occurs in the arms or legs.

“I’ve got it under control,” Wendy confirmed in 2019. “If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine. I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody who comes over wants to do it.”

The star also suffers from Graves’ diseases which is an autoimmne condition charactarised by an overactive thyroid.

Wishing Wendy well.