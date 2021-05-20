Future, Ciara, & Russell Wilson Celebrate Future Zahir's 7th Birthday [Photos]

Future, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are sent love to their son Future Zahir on his 7th birthday.

via: The Blast

The son of rapper Future and Ciara turned 7-years-old on Wednesday, May 19, and received sweet tributes from his parents and his famous stepdad, Russell Wilson. Ciara married Russell in 2016 when Baby Future (real name Future Zahir Wilburn) was two years old. Since then, all three adults have worked hard to ensure that the little man is loved. Check out the touching tributes from all three of his caring parents.

Daddy Future declared Wednesday as Baby Future Day as he shared a few photos via his Instagram story. The young lad looked just as cool as his father while posing on a set of stairs while decked out in a huge gold chain and gold watch.

Russell shared a series of memories on his IG feed and penned an emotional note to the birthday boy.

“Wow! 7 Years Old! I’ll never forget the day we met. I didn’t just fall in love with your mom, but I knew God was blessing me with you too,” The Seattle Seahawks QB wrote. “You have been my joy every morning & my light every night for these 7 years & I can’t wait to see you shine in every obstacle & hit every pitch in life out!”

Wilson included a cute video of him playing baseball with Baby Future.

The birthday boy’s mother shared the most heartwarming post of them all and focused on what a great sibling he is to her younger children, Sienna Princess Wilson, 4, and Win Harrison Wilson, 9 months.

“Baby Boy!! I just can’t believe you are 7! You are the sweetest Son, and Big Brother anyone could ask for! You have an incredible sense of Wonder, Curiosity, Determination, and a Big Heart full of Gratitude! I have no doubt you’re going to do Amaaazing things! Big things in life! I’m so excited to keep watching you grow! Happy Birthday Sunshine! I love you so much!

It’s great to see Baby Future is surrounded by love on all sides. Happy birthing young king.