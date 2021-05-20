50 Cent Partners with Houston's Mayor to Give Out $300K in Scholarships to High School Students [Photo]

50 Cent is giving back in a major way.

via: ABC 7

50 Cent has teamed up with Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner to offer scholarships for high school students.

On Monday, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur announced a new program on social media intended to assist Houston high school students.

50 Cent, along with his G-Unity Foundation, is partnering with Houston Independent School District and Horizon United to create the “G-Star” program. Through his G-Unity Foundation, 50 Cent donated $300,000 to the new initiative that will help students from three different high schools in the Houston area, who are struggling academically, according to ABC13.

Students involved in the program will also gain access to the G-Unity Business Lab, where 50 Cent will mentor students on entrepreneurship in an effort to create a new generation of minority-owned businesses in Houston.

“These programs will really help and really get people excited to get back involved and learn again after everything that’s been going on,” the mogul said during a press conference. “It’s three schools now, but it’s going to be a lot more, just watch me.”

Earlier this month, 50 announced he’s moving to Texas. He didn’t specify why, but clearly, he’s making big boss moves.

