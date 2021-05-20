Michelle Williams: It Was 'Beautiful' Watching Kelly Rowland Give Birth On Zoom

While doing an interview to promote her new book ‘Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life and Can Save Yours’ Michelle Williams spoke on witnessing Kelly Rowland give birth on Zoom.

via: AceShowbiz

Kelly gave birth to son Noah in January (21), and asked her nearest and dearest to tune in to watch her give birth via Zoom. And having the opportunity to see her friend bring another life into the world was one Michelle will never forget. “It was beautiful,” she gushed as she spoke during Premier Gospel Radio’s “Evenings with Cassandra Maria”. “It was the most tender moment and (I’m) thankful that she decided to share that with us. You know, because had it not been for the pandemic we probably would have been right there waiting outside the delivery room. You know, and for her to want to connect with us. To me, if I ever doubted friendship…not at that moment you invited me to see you give birth.”

Michelle also revealed that while some friends come and go in life, she will never doubt the bond shared between her, Kelly, and Beyonce.

“My relationship with them is never in question,” she smiled. “Because we give each other that access to tender moments like that, birthday parties, baby showers or just, ‘Hey, come to the house for dinner’. To me. That means more than getting on stage. You know, it’s that important to you to maintain friendships because a lot of people, they will say, Well, if my friend doesn’t talk to me every week, that means they’re not friends or, or is it more than moments for you that makes, these are my real friends, these are my sisters…”

Elsewhere in the interview, Michelle weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Duchess of Sussex’s recent revelation that she was left suicidal during her time as a senior royal in the British monarchy.

Insisting Meghan experienced “trauma” just like anybody else, she added, “No matter what stage you are in life, no matter how high you may go off, or how much money you may have. Things are still things and things can still happen to everybody. And it still affects us in the same way. But yeah, still human beings. And it’s like, we seem to forget that people are just people. And that is what it is.”

Also in the interview Michelle reveals she’s open to freezing her eggs because she may want children one day. Michelle’s book Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours come out on May 25, 2021 click here to purchase.