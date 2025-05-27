Home > NEWS

Watch: La La Anthony Calls Andy Cohen ‘Messy’ After This Kardashian Question [Video]

LBS STAFF

Published 2 minutes ago

La La Anthony reacts to Ciara and Rihanna squashing their beef at the 2025 Met Gala and reveals whether Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian are still friends. Plus, has she seen Larsa lately?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, La La Anthony was asked whether she was still in contact with former friend Larsa Pippen. After Anthony said she hadn’t — chalking it up to Pippen living in Miami — Cohen then asked whether Pippen was still in the “Kim [Kardashian] universe.” Anthony reiterated she hasn’t seen Larsa, before exclaiming, “Andy, you kind of messy! The way that you ask questions … you just do it with such a straight face!” Andy’s response: “Have you met me?!” “I haven’t seen her in a while,” Anthony said of her relationship with The Real Housewives of Miami star. “Probably in, I don’t know, a year maybe. I don’t see her. I don’t go to Miami a lot. She’s mostly in Miami, and I don’t go there a lot.”

