Brad Pitt Reveals The ‘Annoyance’ of His Personal Life ‘Always’ Being In Headlines

BY: LBS STAFF Published 49 minutes ago

The movie star also mentioned that his nearly decade-long divorce from Angelina Jolie is finally concluding.

Brad Pitt wants you to know he was not racing away from his personal life.

In a sit down interview with GQ, the 61-year-old movie star opened up about the affects of fame on his personal life. While promoting his upcoming film F1, Pitt was asked whether he saw his role both acting in the film and producing as a way to escape the headlines.

Advertisement

“My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way,” Pitt told the publication.

He has been famous for over 30 years now and has gone through multiple peaks of news coverage including the cheating scandal with Angelina Jolie while he was married to Jennifer Aniston, and more recently his tumultuous divorce from Jolie.

When asked if this particular film, and the car, served as a kind of refuge from all the attention, Pitt declined the idea.

“Um, I don’t see it that way,” Pitt said.

Advertisement

“It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know. I don’t know. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit,” he continued.

Pitt and Jolie finalized their divorce in December 2024, after a lengthy legal battle that saw the pair reaching a full settlement that concluded their divorce proceedings.

The settlement came just weeks after Pitt’s final drive in Abu Dhabi for the film, meaning Pitt’s name was slung across headlines once again.

As for if he felt relief being on the other side of the long legal process? “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally,” Pitt said.

Advertisement

Jolie filed for divorce in in September 2016. The couple, who share six children, had been legally declared single in 2019.

The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star has since moved on in his personal life as he debuted his new relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon in 2024.

The pair attended a public event together for the first time, coincidentally at the 2024 British Grand Prix, an F1 race won by Hamilton in his final season with Mercedes. However, Pitt insisted this wasn’t a “calculated” move.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” Pitt said.

Advertisement

“If you’re living– oh my god, how exhausting would that be?” he asked. “If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

F1 races into cinemas on June 27th, 2025.

via: TooFab