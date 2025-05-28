Nick Kroll Details Organizing John Mulaney Drug Intervention: ‘Deeply Scared He Was Gonna Die’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

Kroll collaborated with a renowned group of comedy legends to arrange an intervention for Mulaney, who subsequently admitted himself into rehab.

Nick Kroll is looking back on organizing a 2020 drug intervention for his close friend and fellow comedian John Mulaney.

While appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast Wednesday, Kroll described the ordeal as “so scary and brutal,” as he recounted some of the logistical challenges of staging the intervention during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Mulaney was in New York City, and Kroll was in Los Angeles, coordinating the intervention remotely. Despite the distance, Kroll emphasized the importance of bringing together a group of Mulaney’s closest friends to confront him about his substance abuse.

“It was incredibly stressful to be in the midst of that, trying to literally coordinate and produce an intervention, bringing a bunch of people together — friends from college, other close friends,” Kroll recalled.

The stress of organizing such a monumental event was compounded by things happening in Kroll’s personal life. His wife was getting ready to give birth to their child, and he was involved in the production of Olivia Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling, which was embroiled in tabloid drama of its own.

“There was no stress there,” he joked before admitting more seriously, “John was running around New York City like a true madman. And I was so deeply scared that he was gonna die.”

The intervention took place under the guise of a dinner with a college friend. Mulaney later revealed he had been abusing Adderall, Xanax, Klonopin, Percocet, and cocaine. He went straight from the intervention to rehab, where he stayed for two months.

In his 2023 Netflix comedy special John Mulaney: Baby J, Mulaney referred to the intervention as “star-studded” and “life-saving,” expressing gratitude to those who confronted him, the likes of whom included Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne and more.

Kroll admitted that even after rehab, the experience didn’t immediately bring peace.

“When he started doing stand-up again, and all of it was about the intervention, he was still pretty f–king pissed,” Kroll said. “He came back clean, but he was mad at us. And I was like, ‘Oh … I don’t know if I love that joke about me.'”

However, Kroll recognized the importance of allowing Mulaney to process that pain in his own way.

“Everyone’s process and art is different. What makes [Mulaney] so funny and dynamic and intoxicating as a performer is that he’s giving you a written version of his life, access to elements of himself. And I myself am very guarded in certain ways,” he shared.

Kroll, meanwhile, has only recently started talking publicly about the ordeal.

Nonetheless, his love for Mulaney has remained: “I don’t think people hear enough from the folks who are terrified during these things. Addicts talk about their experiences, often in brilliant, stand-up-ready ways. But there are also people in their lives who are just trying to keep them alive. That’s part of the story, too.”

In addition to being longtime friends, Kroll and Mulaney have been frequent collaborators over the years, working together on a Broadway run of Oh, Hello at the Lyceum Theatre from 2016 to 2017, Kroll’s animated series, Big Mouth, and a handful of podcasts and comedy specials.

While their bond started over their shared love of comedy, their friendship was ultimately strengthened by the ups and downs they’ve experienced over the years.

“I just didn’t want to lose him,” Kroll added of his motivation for organizing the intervention. “It’s that simple.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

via: TooFab