Spencer Pratt Addresses Heidi Montag’s AMAs Wig After Online Backlash: ‘We Don’t Have a 20k Wig Budget’ [Video]

Spencer Pratt is standing by his wife.

Heidi Montag debuted a platinum blond bob wig at the 2025 American Music Awards Monday, and the internet had thoughts — with some users calling it the “worst” wig they’ve ever seen and others comparing it to those sold at discount costume store Party City.

Some even said Spencer “should’ve stopped” his wife from stepping out in the controversial look, but according to The Hills alum, the look wasn’t as controversial as some online are making it out to be.

In a TikTok posted the next day, Spencer clapped back at the critics, and used the moment to plug Heidi’s upcoming album Heidiwood, which drops May 30.

“If you love her buy Heidiwood album so she can afford better wigs in the future,” Spencer quipped. “Fancy wigs cost like 20k, ask Beyoncé.”

In another video posted to the platform, Spencer got real about the couple’s budget after losing their home to the L.A. wildfires earlier this year, and shared just how much a quality wig can cost.

“A really nice wig is $20,000,” he said. “We don’t have a $20,000 wig budget, so it’s a cute little wig for the money that we can afford for a wig.”

“A lot of people loved the wig, a lot of people didn’t love it so much,” he added. “But you know what? We’re very thankful to be at the American Music Awards and having anyone talking about Heidi’s hair.”

Heidi, meanwhile, opened up about the new look on the carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We just thought switch it up a little bit and, um, keep it fresh. I’ve never done this so it’s very exciting and just a moment.”

@spencerpratt pre order HEIDIWOOD so the wigs get better in the future ??? ? Bad Publicity – Heidi Montag

Spencer and Heidi, who share sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, have been working on recouping their loses after losing their home, and while he did try to fundraise after the fact, the cash hasn’t exactly been rolling in.

“I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week,” Spencer told Variety in January. “But on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think maybe $20,000.”

“Everyone thought that was $3.5 million in the week,” he told E! News later that month. “If it was true, we would be in Bel Air right now shopping for our new house.”

Spencer continues to hype Heidi up amid the backlash, telling fans and followers to pre-order the upcoming album and support his wife amid her foray back into music.

via:TooFab