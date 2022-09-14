Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility for ‘Overall Health Issues’



Wendy Williams is seeking treatment.



In a statement from her publicist, it was announced that Wendy is entering a wellness facility for ongoing health issues.

“Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with ‘The Wendy Experience Podcast.’

Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”



Good. We wish Wendy the best in her ongoing recovery.