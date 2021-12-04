Wendy Osefo Inspires Viral Memes After Messing Up Nicki Minaj Lyrics [Photos + Video]

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Wendy Osefo left fans in stitches after saying “pull up in the Sri Lanka” during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. The reality television personality attempted to rap some of Nicki Minaj’s verse from the hit song Monster.

“What? am I a Nicki fan?” she asked Rapaport. “‘Pull up in the Sri Lanka!’ WHAT?!”

Viewers were quick to poke fun a Osefo for botching the lyrics to the Kanye West cut, in which Nicki actually rapped: “Pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta/With a bad bitch that came from Sri Lanka.”

Though the moment resulted in some roasting, it quickly became a meme that highlighted the humor of overconfidence and gaffes. The “Pull Up in the Sri Lanka” meme is pretty straight-forward: TikTok and Twitter users claim to be good at a certain activity or knowledgeable on a certain subject before demonstrating otherwise. The majority of these posts feature people intentionally flubbing lyrics to their favorite songs.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, got in on the action when she revealed her dad was her top Spotify artist of 2021.

You can check out other “Pull Up in the Sri Lanka” memes below.

am i a obama fan?? i had a dream whattt!?? — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) December 3, 2021

Am i a JLO fan?? ARE YOU ELLIE!! What?? pic.twitter.com/Lffmtm0vF2 — Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) December 2, 2021

Am I a Missy Elliot Fan? “is yer flima Nippit flan yet” WHAT ?! pic.twitter.com/XvgX7inAQm — Da’Vonne Dianne Rogers ?? (@DayDaVonne_) December 3, 2021

am i a Beyoncé fan? all the single ladies get in formation! WHAT!? pic.twitter.com/QpDlLhF3T3 — ?.? ? (@Rumiyoncee) December 1, 2021

Am I a aaliyah fan?? Dust yourself off and try his friend WHAT pic.twitter.com/F7rNWK52Cu — ?????????? is ON LIMIT (@noalbumsout) December 2, 2021

Am I a Ciara fan?! Strut my stuff and yes I farted, what?! pic.twitter.com/x3sYYXHclh — st. ?ick ?? (@Creat1ve) December 2, 2021

am i a nudy fan ? middle finga wit da 5, zone 6, bitch, that’s where I hang out…WHAT ??? pic.twitter.com/K0Iwl70tPy — ???. ??4? (@melaenasenaee) December 2, 2021

Am I a J.Cole fan?!! “First things first, Rest In Peace Uncle Will”

WHAATTT?!! pic.twitter.com/NIluQHglpb — @tamia.szn (@tamiasaidit) December 3, 2021

am i a rihanna fan? must be diamonds on the brain…WHAT?? pic.twitter.com/RQjRY13eCM — sabrina ?? (@legendarihhhh) December 2, 2021

Am I a Frank Ocean stan? A potato flew around the WHAT? pic.twitter.com/ugR3BLhMXt — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) December 2, 2021

Oh Wendy, bless her heart.