Viral Sensation Ray Singleton Announces Death of Wife Roslyn to Brain Cancer

Ray and Roslyn Singleton had overcome more in their first two years of marriage than some face in a lifetime. Just a couple of weeks before their first wedding anniversary Roslyn was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Roslyn Singleton a navy veteran who was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer in 2013 – several years before she met Ray. Roslyn went back for annual scans and got a healthy report for six consecutive years. Then, on October 10, 2019 the cancer returned. Although Roslyn had faced this diagnosis before, this time she didn’t have to do it alone.

The couple remained optimistic throughout her treatment. In turn, their positivity has inspired so many others after a video of Ray serenading Roslyn before surgery went viral. It landed them on the Ellen Show, which led to “America’s Got Talent” reaching out to Ray about auditioning for the show.

After putting up a good fight, Ray took to Instagram to announce his beloved wife Roslyn has passed away.

WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be.This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult! She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT! She will LIVE FOREVER!!

#LongLiveRos

#FuckCancer

We are sending the entire Singleton family our condolences.