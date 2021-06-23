Video Captures Fatal Shooting of Chicago Couple Who Were Dragged From Car Following Accident [Video]

Video captured a shooting that left a man dead and a woman critically injured this weekend in Chicago right in front of crowds celebrating the Puerto Rican People’s Day.

via: Complex

CBS Chicago reports Gyovanny Arzuga, 24, and Yasmin Perez, 25, were the parents of young kids Sofiya and Jayden. On Saturday night, they were the victims of a horrific shooting described as being execution-style, which all stemmed from a minor traffic accident.

Investigators said the couple were driving in Humboldt Park following the city’s Puerto Rican Day Parade when they were involved in a minor car accident.

Just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 3200 block of West Division Street on the report of an attack and subsequent shooting. City cameras captured the couple being rushed by a group of men and dragged out of their vehicle.

Video shows the couple lying in the street next to their car as the attackers ran off.

This happened in Humboldt Park Chicago last night. Couple was pulled out of their car and shot. He died, she is in critical condition. At least 21 people were shot in Chicago overnight, with three people having died from their injuries. pic.twitter.com/5wtmWGOIoq — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) June 20, 2021

“They are seen hitting and impeding the woman who is the driver of the vehicle and then eventually dragging her out,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “What the video doesn’t show is there a shot discharged and that appears when the female gets struck. And then the male comes out and he’s almost on top of her and then you see that second suspect clearly holding a gun and shooting him in the head — almost execution style.”

The ambush took place only hours after the Puerto Rican Day Parade was held in the same area.

“It wasn’t just one person there were others standing by who dragged that poor woman out of a car,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “The man who was killed literally used his body as a shield and he paid for that with his life.”

A memorial for the couple will be held near Division and Spaulding Tuesday at 6 p.m.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Prayers to the families of the victims, and if you have any information pass it along to the tip line.