Jeezy Responds to Abuse Allegations Made by Estranged Wife Jeannie Mai: ‘Deeply Disturbing’ | lovebscott.com

Jeezy is speaking out after his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, reportedly made claims of physical and verbal abuse in their divorce proceedings. Hopping on Instagram Thursday (April 25), the rapper-turned-mogul vehemently denied the allegations.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” Jeezy wrote to social media. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Per a court filing made on April 25 obtained by Complex, Mai accused Jeezy — born Jay Jenkins — on four different occasions. She claimed that the rapper choked her from behind and pushed her down the stairs during a stay at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco in April 2022.

Another January 2022 incident alleges that Jeezy struck Mai in the face with a closed fist just weeks after giving birth to their only daughter, Monaco. She claimed the force from the blow caused a hemorrhage while he hurled insults at her.

“[Jeezy] has a history of threats, violence, and bodily harm. [Mai] mistakenly believed [Jeezy] when he convinced her prior to their marriage that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past, but as one can see from the examples of abuse [Mai] endured during the marriage that has not turned out to be the case,” the filing reads.

Two other incidents in the filing include one where Jeezy operated a golf cart while allegedly intoxicated and crashed which injured himself and Mai. Another reportedly went down following the 2022 Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball.

Jeezy allegedly verbally abused Jeannie Mai on their way home and when the argument continued outside their ride home, the “Put On” rhymer grabbed and ripped her dress around the neckline. Mai claimed the incident stemmed from Jeezy being unhappy she went to the bathroom without telling him at the gala.

Jeezy and Mai welcomed their daughter Monaco in 2021. The trap pioneer and Mai tied the knot in March 2021 after meeting in 2018.

via: Billboard