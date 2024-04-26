Sukihana Charged With Possession Of Codeine & Ecstasy With Intent To Distribute | lovebscott.com

Rapper Sukihana has been arrested in Florida on drug charges.

According to arrest records obtained by HipHopDX, the rapper (real name Destiny Lanette Henderson) was arrested on Thursday (April 25) and charged with two counts of violation of Florida Statute 893.13.

The statute, in full, reads, “Except as authorized by this chapter and chapter 499, a person may not sell, manufacture, or deliver, or possess with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, a controlled substance,” and violation thereof is a felony in the first degree.

Sukihana is alleged to have carried both MDMA (ecstasy) and codeine with the intent to distribute. As of this writing, she is being held pending trial at the Paul Rein Detention Center in Pompano Beach, FL. Her surety bond for one charge is $5,000, and for the other is $2,500, for a total of $7,500 in bond.

Sukihana charged with possession of codeine & ecstasy with intent to distribute pic.twitter.com/sEoT0Wyq7C — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 25, 2024

It is not clear whether Sukihana has retained a lawyer to represent her in the matter, or when her next hearing will be.

via: HipHopDX