Normani’s Long-Awaited Debut Album ‘Dopamine’ Has A Release Date At Long Last | lovebscott.com

Ever since Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in 2018, fans have been waiting for Normani to drop her debut solo album. She has delivered the top-10 singles “Love Lies” with Khalid and “Dancing With A Stranger”” with Sam Smith, but as of 2024, fans are still waiting for the album. That’s about to change soon, though.

Normani has released the first single from her long-promised debut album. The new song, “1:59,” features Atlanta rapper Gunna. Find the new song, produced by Leathre Jackettt and Tommy Brown, below.

Along with “1:59,” Normani has shared the release date for her album Dopamine. The former Fifth Harmony singer’s first solo full-length is out June 14 via RCA. In a recent interview with Jasmine Fox-Suliaman for Who What Wear, Normani said, “The album feels like liberation, like a season of freedom. Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it’s a celebration of everything I have been through to get to this moment. During this process, I heard God say to me, ‘Trust me. I know you’re afraid, but trust me anyway. Dare to trust me anyway. Now is the time.’”

yeeee 1:59 out now and DOPAMINE coming JUNE 14th ? https://t.co/Jz0IxkkfGi pic.twitter.com/8DCJhzPP7g — Normani (@Normani) April 26, 2024

via: Pitchfork