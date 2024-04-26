Normani’s Long-Awaited Debut Album ‘Dopamine’ Has A Release Date At Long Last | lovebscott.com

Normani’s Long-Awaited Debut Album ‘Dopamine’ Has A Release Date At Long Last

Ever since Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in 2018, fans have been waiting for Normani to drop her debut solo album. She has delivered the top-10 singles “Love Lies” with Khalid and “Dancing With A Stranger”” with Sam Smith, but as of 2024, fans are still waiting for the album. That’s about to change soon, though.

Normani has released the first single from her long-promised debut album. The new song, “1:59,” features Atlanta rapper Gunna. Find the new song, produced by Leathre Jackettt and Tommy Brown, below.

Along with “1:59,” Normani has shared the release date for her album Dopamine. The former Fifth Harmony singer’s first solo full-length is out June 14 via RCA. In a recent interview with Jasmine Fox-Suliaman for Who What Wear, Normani said, “The album feels like liberation, like a season of freedom. Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it’s a celebration of everything I have been through to get to this moment. During this process, I heard God say to me, ‘Trust me. I know you’re afraid, but trust me anyway. Dare to trust me anyway. Now is the time.’”

