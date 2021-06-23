Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 Reveals He Has Been Battling Cancer [Photo]

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus took to social media to share that he’s spent the last three months in chemo after being diagnosed with cancer.

via Complex:

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus wrote. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Hoppus came forward with his diagnosis after he posted and quickly deleted a photo of himself on his Stories earlier today with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Blink-182 producer John Feldmann told RockSound last July that the band was working on their ninth studio album. “The band has definitely been getting in touch with their roots. The songs we have been working on have been super classic Blink and I can’t be more excited,” Feldmann said. The following month, Blink-182 released the aptly-titled song “Quarantine” to hold fans over in the meantime.

We wish him the best in his recovery.