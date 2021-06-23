Justin Timberlake: ‘We Should All Be Supporting Britney at This Time'

Justin Timberlake is vocalizing his support for ex Britney Spears.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Timberlake tweeted Wednesday night, following Spears’ bombshell testimony at her conservatorship hearing earlier that day.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” he continued. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

Spears, 39, and Timberlake, 40, who dated from 1999 to 2002, were the golden couple of the late 1990s-early Aughts pop boom. Timberlake’s second solo single, “Cry Me a River,” featured a Spears lookalike in its music video and was widely interpreted as an accusation that she had cheated on him.

In separate, subsequent tweets, Timberlake added, “No one should EVER be held against their will … or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.

“[Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Spears has been under a conservatorship — put in place during her public meltdown following her divorce from Kevin Federline — for the last 13 years. During her 23-minute speech to Judge Brenda Penny via phone Wednesday, she blasted her family, charging that the actions of her father — who controlled the conservatorship until September 2019, when he was replaced over his health — and her team should put them in “jail.”

She alleged that she is forced to be on birth control — despite wanting to get married and have another baby — and was forced to go on lithium medication after rehearsals for an eventually-canned 2019 Las Vegas residency went south. The conservatorship, she concludes, does “way more harm than good.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said. “It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end.”

Take one look at the quotes of Justin’s tweet — people are eating him alive!

