Home > NEWS

From Cozy Nights in to Outdoor Adventures: The Best Valentine’s Day Date Ideas

BY: Darrel Marrow

Published 5 hours ago

A couple making a heart sign
Source: Unsplash

Every February, the most romantic day of the year rolls around — Valentine’s Day! That said, it’s imperative not to wait until the last minute to plan your Valentine’s Day date. Whether you’re in a big city or quaint town, there are countless places and experiences to share with that special someone. If you’re searching for a heartfelt way to show your love, we’ve got you covered. Here are five amazing date ideas to make your V-Day unforgettable.

1. Outdoor movie experience

A crowd at an outdoor movie
Source: Unsplash

Enjoy a romantic film under the stars. In Los Angeles, venues like Rooftop Cinema Club offer screenings of classic love stories like “The Notebook” and “La La Land,” complete with cozy love seats and heaters.

2. Attend a drag show

Advertisement
A drag queen
Source: Unsplash

If you want a night filled with fun, glitter, and outrageous antics, head to a drag show. Drag shows are a fun way to let off some steam while enjoying top-notch entertainment. Many venues will offer Valentine’s Day-themed events, complete with cocktails and special surprises.

3. Take a Dance Class

People taking a dance class

Sign up for a dance class to learn a new style together, such as salsa or ballroom dancing. It’s a fun way to connect physically and enjoy some laughs. Dance studios in various locations offer private or group dance lessons with unique themes for Valentine’s Day or other holidays.

Advertisement

4. Wine or Brewery Tour

A liquor store
Source: Unsplash

Visit a local winery or brewery for a tasting tour. Sampling different wines or craft beers can be both educational and enjoyable. And since we’re all adults here, it’s a great way to kick-start your Valentine’s Day evening.

5. Cooking Class for Two

A couple cooking
Source: Unsplash

Enhance your culinary skills together by enrolling in a cooking class. Many local culinary schools and community centers offer classes where couples can learn to prepare gourmet dishes, adding a fun and educational twist to your date night.

Advertisement

6. Try a couple’s pottery class

A person working on a pottery project
Source: Unsplash

Shaping and molding together provides the perfect opportunity to share laughs, steal glances, and create something beautiful — channeling those iconic “Ghost” vibes. Studios like Boston’s Clay Lounge and Color Me Mine, with locations nationwide, host special Valentine’s sessions where couples can create personalized keepsakes.

7. Indoor picnics are a vibe.

A table setting
Source: Unsplash

If you’re looking for a private and intimate Valentine’s Day experience, try an indoor picnic. It’s low-pressure and way more affordable and romantic than dining out. Plus, with no dress code and your favorite playlist in the background, it’s all about quality time in the comfort of your own space.

Advertisement

8. Make your own wine

A person pouring a glass of wine

Many wineries and vineyards offer fun, interactive experiences where couples can blend their bottles of vino. But if you do not want to leave the house, you can order a wine-making kit online. Breweries like Craft A Brew offer complete kits that can be shipped directly to your door.

9. Bike rides or romantic hikes

Advertisement
A couple on a bike ride
Source: Unsplash

For couples looking to ditch the usual dinner date this Valentine’s Day, lace up your sneakers for an outdoor adventure. A bike ride or a hike is a perfect way to mix romance with a bit of cardio. Whether it’s pedaling through a serene park or hiking up to a breathtaking viewpoint, these active dates give you quality, sweaty time together.

What are your plans for Valentine’s Day? Will you be having a fun night indoors or going on a romantic adventure? Comment below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Brandi Glanville Uncontrollably Shakes While Undergoing Treatment for Mystery Illness [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Chappell Roan Tiny Desk
CELEBRITY

The Rise of a Midwest Princess: 5 Fiercely Fun Facts About Pop Star Chappell Roan

By: Darrel Marrow
HUMAN INTEREST

Skip the Flowers, Book the Trip: Unforgettable Valentine’s Day Getaways

By: Darrel Marrow
NEWS

Justin Timberlake Divorce Rumors Explode as Jessica Biel Marks Star’s 44th Birthday, By Admitting Their Relationship Has Been ‘Devolving’

By: Walker
NEWS

Top Dawg Entertainment Responds To Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Sweeps All Categories Nominated in at 2025 Grammy Awards

By: Walker
NEWS

What’s Really Going On? United Airlines Flight from Houston to New York Evacuated After Engine Issue Reported

By: Walker
NEWS

Babyface Snub At Grammy Awards Goes Viral After Interview Gets Cut Off In Favor Of Chappell Roan

By: Walker
NEWS

Lady Gaga Says ‘Trans People Are Not Invisible’ During Grammy Win: ‘Trans People Deserve Love’

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Was Not Escorted Out of Grammys By Cops Despite Reports

By: Walker