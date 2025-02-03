BY: Darrel Marrow Published 5 hours ago

Every February, the most romantic day of the year rolls around — Valentine’s Day! That said, it’s imperative not to wait until the last minute to plan your Valentine’s Day date. Whether you’re in a big city or quaint town, there are countless places and experiences to share with that special someone. If you’re searching for a heartfelt way to show your love, we’ve got you covered. Here are five amazing date ideas to make your V-Day unforgettable.

1. Outdoor movie experience

Enjoy a romantic film under the stars. In Los Angeles, venues like Rooftop Cinema Club offer screenings of classic love stories like “The Notebook” and “La La Land,” complete with cozy love seats and heaters.

2. Attend a drag show

If you want a night filled with fun, glitter, and outrageous antics, head to a drag show. Drag shows are a fun way to let off some steam while enjoying top-notch entertainment. Many venues will offer Valentine’s Day-themed events, complete with cocktails and special surprises.

3. Take a Dance Class

Sign up for a dance class to learn a new style together, such as salsa or ballroom dancing. It’s a fun way to connect physically and enjoy some laughs. Dance studios in various locations offer private or group dance lessons with unique themes for Valentine’s Day or other holidays.

4. Wine or Brewery Tour

Visit a local winery or brewery for a tasting tour. Sampling different wines or craft beers can be both educational and enjoyable. And since we’re all adults here, it’s a great way to kick-start your Valentine’s Day evening.

5. Cooking Class for Two

Enhance your culinary skills together by enrolling in a cooking class. Many local culinary schools and community centers offer classes where couples can learn to prepare gourmet dishes, adding a fun and educational twist to your date night.

6. Try a couple’s pottery class

Shaping and molding together provides the perfect opportunity to share laughs, steal glances, and create something beautiful — channeling those iconic “Ghost” vibes. Studios like Boston’s Clay Lounge and Color Me Mine, with locations nationwide, host special Valentine’s sessions where couples can create personalized keepsakes.

7. Indoor picnics are a vibe.

If you’re looking for a private and intimate Valentine’s Day experience, try an indoor picnic. It’s low-pressure and way more affordable and romantic than dining out. Plus, with no dress code and your favorite playlist in the background, it’s all about quality time in the comfort of your own space.

8. Make your own wine

Many wineries and vineyards offer fun, interactive experiences where couples can blend their bottles of vino. But if you do not want to leave the house, you can order a wine-making kit online. Breweries like Craft A Brew offer complete kits that can be shipped directly to your door.

9. Bike rides or romantic hikes

For couples looking to ditch the usual dinner date this Valentine’s Day, lace up your sneakers for an outdoor adventure. A bike ride or a hike is a perfect way to mix romance with a bit of cardio. Whether it’s pedaling through a serene park or hiking up to a breathtaking viewpoint, these active dates give you quality, sweaty time together.

