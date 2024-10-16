BY: Jasmine Tianna Published 8 hours ago

What makes a great relationship? Is it the constant gifts, trips, or quality time spent with one another? Some will say that the time spent with their partner and the reassurance creates a great relationship. So it’s only fitting that there is a way to celebrate your love. During National “I Love You Day” — celebrated on Oct. 14 — you can express your devotion to the ones you love.

Expressing your admiration for someone is the ultimate form of intimacy. Being able to show a person that you admire them can bring them so much happiness. In February, we celebrate Valentine’s Day, which was created to show our loved ones they are appreciated, but now we can also celebrate them in October.

National “I Love You Day” originated from a viral marketing campaign for the 2015 Filipino romantic drama “Everyday I Love You.” The filmmaker created the hashtag to promote the film, but the audience had other ideas.

Advertisement

The hashtag #EverydayILoveYou became an expression in over 62 countries. The thought of expressing your love with your loved ones is how it became a national holiday.

On National “I Love You Day,” love is inclusive to all types: friendships, parentals, partners, co-workers, and whomever you deem to love. If you’re ready to celebrate the holiday, here are a few ideas to show your loved ones affection, no matter their love language.

1. Writing Your Loved Ones A Letter

Expressing yourself in a letter is the perfect form of love. Everyone loves to know what they mean to someone.

Advertisement

2. Gifting Your Loved Ones with Something Special

If it’s your co-worker, parent, or partner, gifting them something special will warm their heart. It could be something they mentioned that day or that week, and it will show them that you are listening to their wants and needs.

3. Giving Your Loved Ones A Helping Hand

Acts of Service is also a part of the “The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts” written by Gary Chapman. So when you notice your loved one struggling with a task or needing help completing someone, offer to lend them a hand. It may be just the love they needed in that moment.

Advertisement

4. Expressing Your Gratitude Toward Your Partner

Have you ever experienced someone complimenting you? Doesn’t it feel wonderful to know that you are appreciated? Allow your partner to find comfort in knowing that you are grateful for them. We don’t know how much a simple, “I am glad you’re here” means to someone.

5. Making Their Favorite Meal

Food is the way into the hearts of many. You can also create great memories and conversations when cooking together. It is the perfect way to spend some needed quality time together.

Advertisement

6. Planning A Day Filled With Love

From work to obstacles in life, can create a small distance from you and the ones that you love. Sometimes, creating memories is the best way to get back on track and show that you care.

So, if you’re reading this and have concluded that you may not be showing up as much, maybe take time to express your love. National “I Love You Day” may be on Oct. 14, but you can show your loved ones that you love them daily. I am sure they will appreciate it at any time.

What have you done to show your loved ones you appreciate them? Give us a few ideas in the comments below!

Advertisement