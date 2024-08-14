5 Black- and Queer-Owned Same-Sex Wedding Gifts

If receiving gifts is a love language, thoughtful gift-giving is an art you’ve mastered. As you anticipate the joyful union of your loved ones, you may also be pressuring yourself to get them the perfect gift. The struggle is officially yesterday’s news.

These Black- and queer-owned companies offer a wide range of options, so you can help the happy couple settle into their new married life after the thrill of the celebrations. Here are the best same-sex wedding gifts to celebrate the newlyweds in your life.

Estelle’s chic set of six wine glasses in amber smoke will make an impression. When you have so much to toast, doing so with style and flair is a must. This Black-owned company also sells a set of two glasses for only $85. If this set doesn’t move you, Estelle offers other hand-blown, specialty-made colored glass stemware, and cake stands in various colors and shapes.

If we spend one-third of our lives in bed, let it be a sensational experience. Linen sheets are breathable, durable, and odor-resistant, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The black-owned brand Linoto is made in the United States and offers over 25 bold colors so you can express your style. Created by Jason Evege, Linoto started with his desire for affordable linen sheets. You can also shop for towels, dining fabrics, handmade soap, and more on their site.

Access a vibrant bohemian style with this Ruggable x Justina Blakeney Collection. Blakeney is an interior designer and multidisciplinary artist who wants to help you unleash your creativity. Have fun with this color palette and geometric shapes as you warm your home and create good vibes. The collection is made from durable, machine-washable material and works well indoors or outdoors. Choose from various patterns, colors, and different-sized rugs to find your perfect rug.

As you perfect your morning routine, this vegan, cruelty-free candle by Sweet July will surely invite inspiration and calm to your day. With a scent of sweet citrus and cashmere, this luxurious candle was brought to life by Ayesha Curry. Often associated with her NBA star husband, Steph Curry, Ayesha has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur. You can visit the Sweet July retail shop and cafe in Oakland, Calif., where you’ll find curated items from Black-owned brands and products created by Bay Area-based makers.

Queer-owned Sage & Salt wants to help you protect your home and your energy with this eye amulet. Made of carved and inlaid quartz, lapis, obsidian, and brass, this amulet is believed to offer the owner peace, protection, and abundance. Sage & Salt also sells the eye amulet as a necklace, bracelet, bag charm, candle, and carved gemstone.

If you’ve already perused the wedding registry for same-sex wedding gifts, these options will surely delight the happy couple. Remember, it’s the thought and the gift receipt that count the most!

Which one of these same-sex wedding gifts do you plan on purchasing? Let’s chat in the comment section below.