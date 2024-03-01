Ayesha Curry Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Steph Curry | lovebscott.com

Steph and Ayesha Curry are expecting their fourth child together.

via: Page Six

Ayesha announced that she is pregnant and expecting her fourth baby with the Golden State Warriors star.

On Friday, Ayesha shared a snap of herself showing off her growing baby bump while posing for the first digital issue of her Sweet July magazine cover.

In the snap, the cookbook author, 34, sat across two wooden chairs as she cradled her bump while wearing a tan blazer and a nude bralette.

She paired her look with white earrings and white strappy heels.

Several stars congratulated the expecting mom in the comments section of her post.

“Ahhhh!!!! Congratulations,” wrote “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Lesa Milan.

“Congrats !!!” added former “Basketball Wives” star Draya Michele.

Ayesha and Steph — who first met when they were teens in 2003 and tied the knot in July 2011 — are parents to daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5.

The “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” alum said she and the four-time NBA champ, 35, initially said they weren’t having any more kids after welcoming their son in July 2018.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done,” she said in her Sweet July cover story. “We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again.”

Ayesha said she would sometimes feel like “somebody was missing” when she goes about her day.

“I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing,” she explained.

“So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.

As for how her fourth pregnancy is going, Ayesha said she has been having a “strange” craving for several fruits and “unhealthy” food.

“I’ve been on a watermelon kick, which is so strange and also unfortunate because they’re not really in season. I’ve been craving these little Japanese peaches,” she said.

“I also had a three-week stint with a very unhealthy sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle. But one of the biggest differences is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye.”

However, the “The Seasoned Life” author is taking this pregnancy in since she said it will be her “last” one.