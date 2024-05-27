Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry Welcome Their 4th Child: 'So Grateful' | lovebscott.com

Ayesha and Stephen Curry announced the arrival of their fourth child.

The couple announced the birth of their fourth baby, a boy named Caius Chai, in a joint post on Instagram on Sunday, May 26. They shared that their son was born early on May 11.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” Steph, 36, captioned a black-and-white photo of someone holding the newborn’s tiny hand.

“Caius Chai 5/11/24” the NBA star wrote at the end of the caption.

Ayesha, 35, appears to have prescheduled professional posts on her Instagram account, but posted a candid photo of herself with her daughter Ryan from a hike on May 8, just days before Caius’ arrival.

“Hikes with my Chookas. My nature girl.” she captioned a carousel of images from the mother-daughter nature outing.

The Sweet July founder announced that she was pregnant on the cover of her magazine in March.

In the announcement essay, the cook wrote that she and her athlete husband thought that their family was complete until one day they both agreed that they felt “somebody was missing” from the Curry crew.

Caius joins older siblings Riley Elizabeth, 11, Ryan Carson, 8, and Canon W. Jack, 5.

In her essay, Ayesha said it had been fun watching her kids react to her fourth pregnancy.

“Getting to experience this through [Canon’s] eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool,” she shared. “Their perspectives are so different, and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

Steph also recently told the Associated Press that he and Ayesha tried to plan their newest child’s birth around the NBA star’s Paris Olympics debut.

