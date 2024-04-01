Tyrese Upset Over Trans Day Of Visibility Being On Easter, Goes After President Biden | lovebscott.com

Who would have thought Tyrese Gibson and Caitlyn Jenner would have something in common?

Just like Caitlyn, Tyrese was up in arms over how President Joe Biden for celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter. Although President Biden did not establish it.

The R&B singer publicly demanded an apology from Uncle Joe, who officially declared the holiday on March 29 to be celebrated on March 31, 2024 each year. It just so happens to fall on Easter this year. The date of Resurrection Sunday changes from year to year.

Biden stated it is important to acknowledge transgender Americans are part of the fabric of the US.

“Whether serving their communities or in the military, raising families or running businesses, they help America thrive,” the president stated.

He continued, “They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves.”

Surely Tyrese has other business he can be concerned with.