Kobe Bryant's 2000 NBA Finals Ring Sold for Record $927,000 at Auction | lovebscott.com

Kobe Bryant’s 2000 NBA Finals championship ring has been sold for a record price at a recent auction.

Bryant’s title ring from the 2000 NBA Finals, which he gave to his father, sold for $927,200 at the Goldin auction, breaking the record for sale of an NBA title ring. The previous record was Bill Russell’s first title ring from 1957, which sold for $705,000 in 2021.

RECORD SALE FOR ANY NBA TITLE RING ? ? A 2000 Lakers Championship Players Ring, gifted by Kobe to his father Joe, has sold in our March Elite. This is the same ring originally consigned to Goldin by the Bryant Family in 2013, & the new owner (NOT Joe Bryant) is our consignor. pic.twitter.com/ZaUD0PhRs4 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 31, 2024

The record paid for an NBA title ring has been broken at @GoldinCo tonight. A 2000 Lakers championship players ring, gifted by Kobe to his father Joe, has sold for $927,200. The previous record was Bill Russell’s first ring (1957), which sold for $705K in Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/QG9TB58HT7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 31, 2024

The ring features 40 total diamonds and is made of 14-karat gold, per Goldin. It features the Lakers logo and “World Champions” on the front with “Ring Bling” and the year on one side. The other side features Bryant’s name and the Lakers’ regular-season record of 67-15 along with the postseason record of 15-8. The underside features Bryant’s No. 8, which he wore for the first half of his career.

The title won by the Lakers in 2000 was Bryant’s first of five championships. Los Angeles beat the Indiana Pacers in six games behind the duo of Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who won Finals MVP after putting up 38 points and 16.7 rebounds per game.

In 2013, Kobe sued his parents after they tried to sell much of his NBA memorabilia, including the 2000 ring. In a statement, Bryant’s parents apologized for trying to sell his stuff.

“We regret our actions and statements related to the Kobe Bryant auction memorabilia,” they said at the time. “We apologize for any misunderstanding and unintended pain we have caused our son and appreciate the financial support he has provided over the years.”

Kobe’s relationship with his parents wasn’t the best, as he admitted several times, including in a 2016 interview where he said he wasn’t speaking to them. One of the most famous displays of his strained relationship with his parents came from his second championship ring in 2001.