Say What Now? Elon Musk Says He Agrees With J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Rant But Suggests 'Also Posting Interesting and Positive Content on Other Matters' | lovebscott.com

Elon Musk has taken to social media to suggest that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has become known in recent years for her vocal anti-transgender rhetoric, should find another subject to talk about.

The tech billionaire responded to a lengthy tweet from Rowling posted nearly a month ago, writing, “While I heartily agree with your points regarding sex/gender, may I suggest also posting interesting and positive content on other matters?”

You've asked me several questions on this thread and accused me of avoiding answering, so here goes. I believe a woman is a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes. It's irrelevant whether or not her gametes have ever been fertilised, whether or not… pic.twitter.com/X6mbdJ0YVm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2024

In the original 700-word rant, the controversial novelist reiterated that she doesn’t think transgender women are women. “I believe a woman is a human being who belongs to the sex class that produces large gametes,” she wrote. “What makes her a woman is the fact of being born in a body that, assuming nothing has gone wrong in her physical development … is geared towards producing eggs as opposed to sperm, towards bearing as opposed to begetting children, and irrespective of whether she’s done either of those things, or ever wants to.”

“Some people feel strongly that they should have been, or wish to be seen as, the sex class into which they weren’t born,” she continued. “Gender dysphoria is a real and very painful condition and I feel nothing but sympathy for anyone who suffers from it. I want them to be free to dress and present themselves however they like and I want them to have exactly the same rights as every other citizen regarding housing, employment and personal safety. I do not, however, believe that surgeries and cross-sex hormones literally turn a person into the opposite sex, nor do I believe in the idea that each of us has a nebulous ‘gender identity’ that may or might not match our sexed bodies. I believe the ideology that preaches those tenets has caused, and continues to cause, very real harm to vulnerable people.”

“I am strongly against women’s and girls’ rights and protections being dismantled to accommodate trans-identified men, for the very simple reason that no study has ever demonstrated that trans-identified men don’t have exactly the same pattern of criminality as other men, and because, however they identify, men retain their advantages of speed and strength. In other words, I think the safety and rights of girls and women are more important than those men’s desire for validation.”

Musk has also made controversial comments about gender identity and pronouns in tweets that resurfaced after his estranged 20-year-old daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson legally changed her last name because she no longer wanted “to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

The Tesla founder blamed her private school education for infecting her with the “woke mind virus.” He said that he has “very good relationships” with his other children, adding, “Can’t win them all.”

