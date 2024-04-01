Future & Metro Boomin’s ‘We Don’t Trust You’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 | lovebscott.com

Congratulations are in order.

via: Billboard

Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative album We Don’t Trust You debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated April 6) with 2024’s largest week by equivalent album units earned, as well as streams generated by a set’s songs. It lands Future his ninth No. 1 and Metro Boomin his fourth.

The set launches with 251,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 28, according to Luminate, nearly entirely driven by streaming activity. That marks the biggest week of 2024 by any album, Future’s second-largest week ever and Metro Boomin’s biggest week.

Of We Don’t Trust You’s first-week unit sum of 251,000, SEA units comprise 245,000 (equaling 324.31 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 17 songs), traditional album sales comprise 4,500 (the album was only available to purchase as a digital download through traditional digital retailers including iTunes and the Amazon Digital Music Store) and TEA units comprise 1,500.

With 251,000 units earned, the album yields the largest week of 2024, Metro Boomin’s biggest week ever, and Future’s second-largest week ever. For the latter, he logged a bigger week only with another joint effort, when his team-up with Drake on What a Time to Be Alive scored 375,000 units in its opening week (Oct. 10, 2015-dated chart), largely powered by traditional album sales.

Further, We Don’t Trust You’s SEA sum of 245,000 translates to 324.31 million on-demand official streams for the set’s songs — the biggest streaming week for any album since Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) racked up 375.49 million clicks for its 21 songs on the Nov. 11, 2023 chart. We Don’t Trust You also claims the biggest streaming week for any album by Future or Metro Boomin.

We Don’t Trust You was announced on March 8 as the first of a two-album project, with its sequel, We Still Don’t Trust You, due April 12.