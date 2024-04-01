Sexyy Red Addresses Joe Budden Saying Drake Is Getting Paid to Promote Her | lovebscott.com

Sexyy Red has slammed Joe Budden for suggesting that Drake is only working with her as he is being paid to promote her.

via: Complex

On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the former rapper alleged the 6 God might be receiving a check to put Sexyy on.

“They so dumb,” Sexyy Red tweeted above a clip of Budden’s take on her relationship with Drake.

They so dumb https://t.co/lXUkTEzbBQ — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 31, 2024

Budden’s original take was that Drake is getting a cut of Sexyy’s success. “Oh you think he [Drake] just likes being around Sexyy Red,” Joe said on a recent episode of his pod.

Sexyy and Drake have been pretty intertwined lately, with Drizzy most recently popping up in the music video for “Get It Sexyy.”

The “Pound Town” hitmaker also recently showed the benefits of being friends with Drake. Last week, Red hopped on Instagram to gloat that Drake sent her a private jet for a flight to New York.

“When @champagnepapi send you ah private jet to New York [jet, okay emojis] nails @ghettogirlbeisha [fire emoji],” she captioned the post before sharing other images of her posing alongside the aircraft.

In February, Drake called Red his “muse in this short and confusing life.”

From the outside looking in, Drake and Sexyy Red have a beautiful friendship and we’re here for it.