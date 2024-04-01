O.T. Genasis Apologizes To Keyshia Cole During Los Angeles Show | lovebscott.com

O.T. Genasis is making things right with Keyshia Cole.

Keyshia Cole deserves all her flowers!

Boasting seven million followers on Instagram alone, the R&B songstress is best known for her extensive catalog of hit records, including “Love,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “Last Night,” “Heaven Sent,” “Let It Go,” and so much more.

On Saturday, March 30th, Keyshia Cole took the main stage at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Trey Songz, K. Michelle, and Jaheim as the openers. As always, the Oakland native showed out with her looks, rocking long black hair paired with a pink bodysuit and thigh-high boots.

Amidst all her smash records, Keyshia had to represent Southern California one time. The crowd was not ready as she brought out O.T. Genasis, initially to perform his own series of hits such as “Everybody Mad” and “Cut It.” But fans didn’t expect a sincere apology from the Long Beach rapper.

For those who aren’t familiar, Keyshia and O.T. Genasis went at it on social media after she disapproved of his rendition of her song “Love.” O.T. even went as far as to attack her personal hygiene, amongst other shots.

The rest of the show was as eventful, such as Keyshia bringing out Jaheim for “I’ve Changed.” Right before this, she broke down in tears as she announced her newest album, which would be her first release in almost seven years. She also paid tribute to her late mother.

“I wanna say I appreciate you. If you ever bought an album… album eight right now on the way. I wanna give a shout out to my mom Frankie. If you watched the reality show, if you watched her: I just wanna say thank you. You helped change my life. Thank you.”

