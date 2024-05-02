Report: Mauricio Umansky Purchases Condo, Moves Out of Home Shared with Kyle Richards Amid Split | lovebscott.com

Kyle Richards revealed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was looking to move out of their shared home — and he finally has.

Umansky has moved out of his and Kyle Richards’ shared home and into a luxury condo in West Hollywood amid their ongoing split, Us Weekly reports.

Furthermore, the Agency founder reportedly now has an A-list neighbor. An insider told the outlet he purchased the residence in the same building where Matt Damon owns an $8.6 million unit.

While Richards, 55, reportedly plans to stay put, another source noted that Umansky, 53, “will visit their primary residence often” while she’s out of town.

The arrangement appears to follow the natural pattern their busy lives created before the real estate mogul’s move.

“They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof,” the source explained.

Reps for Umansky and Richards did not reply to Page Six’s request for comment.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and Umansky separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. At this time, they have not filed for divorce.

In December 2023, Richards confirmed they were still living under the same roof as they navigated their separation.

“We’re fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out,” she told the Messenger. “And I’m also very fortunate that we get along and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what.”

Umansky was overheard talking about moving out in March while on a boys’ trip to Aspen.

The “Halloween Kills” actress has been candid about the ups and downs she’s faced throughout their separation, including in November 2023 when she broke down in tears about the regret she feels that they could not find their happily ever after together.

“This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly,” she stated.

In February, she hinted about the reason her and Umansky’s marriage crumbled.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from,” she explained during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13 finale.

“There’s a big chance that we’re not gonna end up together,” she added.

She last updated fans in early April when she revealed they stopped attending marriage therapy.

