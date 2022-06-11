Two People Reportedly Arrested in Connection with Slim 400 Shooting Death

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Slim 400.

via: HipHopDX

Slim 400, a close associate of YG, was gunned down while sitting in a driveway in Los Angeles, California, in December 2021. Police had yet to make any arrests in the case until now.

On Friday (June 10), TMZ reported a pair of suspects had been arrested in the shooting death of the rapper. Sources from law enforcement claim a man and a woman were arrested on Thursday (June 9) in connection to the grizzly murder. Their identities haven’t been made public yet, and it’s unclear if the two knew Slim 400 personally.

The murder was captured on a nearby Ring surveillance camera that shows someone walking up a driveway before encountering Slim 400 who was sitting in a car. The person got to the car and began firing shots which Slim tried to dodge but couldn’t. The video ends with Slim 400 on the ground barely crawling after the suspect.

The 33-year-old rapper was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His death was first reported by local sources, including Power 106, No Jumper and L.A.-based journalist Jeff Weiss.

“RIP Slim 400,” Weiss wrote on Twitter. “A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force.”

Slim 400 was best known for his long-running affiliation with YG, having appeared on tracks such as “Twist My Fingaz,” “When I Was Gone” and “Word Is Bond.” He also released several solo projects, including 2016’s All Blassik, 2019’s High Off TTreez and this year’s BompTTon.