Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Was Reportedly Wanted for Grand Theft [Photo]

It seems that Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has criminal antics that go back a long way. Recently, he tried to break into Spears’ wedding at her Ventura County home armed with a knife, and we have now learned that he has a 2015 felony warrant for stealing a woman’s bracelet in Napa County.

Alexander is alleged to have stolen jewelry from a woman who let him rent a room and has a felony arrest warrant in Napa County for allegedly stealing the $2,000 bracelet.

The incident, which took place in 2015, happened after Alexander—not the Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander— had been living in the woman’s home for a month, per the Napa County Sheriff’s office. Police tell TMZ that he later admitted to the woman that he stole the diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet to sell to a pawn shop. He had only sold it for $180, per TMZ.

As previously shared, Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours decades ago, broke into Spears’ Southern California home the day of the wedding, declaring “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife, I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.” He recorded the encounter on Instagram Live.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department later reportedly arrived on the scene before Spears tied the knot with no-husband Sam Asghari. The couple got married in front of around 60 ceremony attendees, according to various publications, including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna, who recreated her iconic VMA kiss with the newly wed.

She had married Alexander in a small Vegas chapel in 2004, and the marriage was annulled 55 hours later. We hope that this is a small bump in a long road of recovery, success, and happiness for Britney. She deserves a happy marriage with Ashgari and we’re glad her battle with conservatorship is over.