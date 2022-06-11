Mo’Nique’s Sister Says She’s ‘Displacing Your Anger On The Wrong People’

Although Mo’Nique has since detailed her grievances with D.L. Hughley, many people are still struggling to understand her recent attacks on her peer. The internet world has carefully watched the fallout between Mo’Nique and Hughley, and it is a vicious exchange that was launched by the Oscar winner. Although Mo’Nique initially stated that she was upset about a headlining snafu that occurred during a comedy show in Detroit with Hughley, she later said that she took to the stage to disparage him because he made negative comments about her years ago.

via: Complex

Millicent Imes, the comedian’s sibling, took to Facebook to share with friends that it was “maddening” to see Mo’Nique “embarrass” herself, and that “enough is enough.” “My Sister!! Stop the Madness!!! It’s not a good look,” she wrote. “God has Shut you down before, and believe me he will do it again!!!Let’s start by staying on topic. YOU are and have been displacing your anger on the wrong people.”

Imes continued, going deep on more personal familial experiences and explaining that she believes Mo’Nique needs to “play nice” and that she has “receipts.”

“This is all coming from a place of Love,” she wrote. “Sister Stop!”

This all follows Mo’Nique calling out Hughley on stage at the event in May, and their eventual sharing of various paperwork related to the Detroit show to Instagram. Hughley shared his “Deal Memo,” including provisions of which included that he would be “the highest paid artist on [the] show,” while Mo’Nique shared a contract of her own.

“I’ve never stopped being a stand-up comedian, baby,” Mo’Nique said in a later Instagram clip. “I’ve been out there on that road doing my thing the whole time, so stop trying to put a false narrative out there—that’s Steve Harvey’s big word—stop trying to put a false narrative out there.”

Things continued to escalate when Mo’Nique shared a video of Hughley’s reaction to his daughter telling him about a sexual assault, to which Hughley responded to call Mo’Nique a “monster.”

“You literally are,” he said. “You didn’t play Precious’ mother. You let her out. You stopped pretending to be human and you won…an Oscar for being exactly who you are. Who says they love women and are there for women…and would trot out someone’s sexual trauma just to use in an argument?”