[Updated] At Least 14 Dead in Shooting at Texas Elementary School, Hospital Says [Photos + Video]

A shooting at a Texas elementary school left several students and at least one adult injured Tuesday , according to school and hospital officials.

Update: At least 14 students and a teacher are dead after a teenage gunman ran onto the grounds of an elementary school in Texas while fleeing from cops on Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the horrific incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was carried out by a local 18-year-old student who also died.

The assailant abandoned his vehicle and entered into the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. “He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. He also fatally shot his grandmother, Abbott said.

via: CBS News

At least two people were killed, a 66-year-old woman is in critical condition and several others have been hospitalized, according to two hospitals, after an “active shooter” was reported at a Texas elementary school.

The shooter, who caused a district-wide lockdown on Tuesday, is now in custody, police said.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it received 13 children from ambulance and buses for treatment, and that two people who arrived at the hospital were deceased. A second hospital said it is caring for one child and one adult. That hospital, University Health, said a 66-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Though the details of the shooting are unclear, the district said that there had been an “active shooter” at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District — located about an hour and a half west of San Antonio — tweeted that there is “an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” adding, “Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.”

Parents are asked to pick up students at the regular dismissal times at the child's campus. There will be no bus transportation. Officers will be on site to escort students to the parents cars. Parents please be patient as lines will be long. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office told CBS News that a teacher had been shot. Neither the police department nor the school confirmed that information.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. local time, the district said parents were cleared to pick up their children at the local civic center.

This is a very active scene at Robb Elem in Uvalde

We are waiting for more info from authorities @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/oI8VS34kZt — Vanessa Croix (@VanessaKENS5) May 24, 2022

The Uvalde Police Department said in a Facebook post that there was an “active police scene” and a large police presence at the school and urged residents to avoid the area.

Earlier Tuesday, the district said all campuses had been placed on lockdown due to “gunshots in the area,” but said “the students and staff are safe in the buildings.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.